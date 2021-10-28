We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion: Morning Brief

Javier E. David
·Editor focused on markets and the economy
·7 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Thursday, October 28, 2021

With short-sellers cowed, Tesla $3T could be closer than we think

Remember that time Elon Musk briefly flirted with the idea of taking Tesla (TSLA) private, partly financed with money from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth war chest, and promptly landed in hot water with regulators?

Now that the carmaker has definitely joined the $1 trillion market capitalization club — only the fifth company to do so — the $420, “funding secured” episode may seem like ancient history (it was 2018, for those keeping track at home). 

But it’s worth the stroll down memory lane now that Tesla is firing on all cylinders, striking huge deals and cowing the short-sellers into submission (Speaking of, what are Jim Chanos and David Einhorn doing with themselves these days?)

With all the momentum behind it, could Tesla grow even bigger, to say, $3 trillion?

In a recent Substack post, economics commentator James Pethokoukis mused about the idea of Tesla becoming the first company to outflank tech giants. Pethokoukis wrote:

Everyone knows America doesn’t make anything anymore. But, you know, Tesla does. And what it makes investors apparently think is pretty valuable, both now and in the future. Indeed, they think the potential of what Tesla makes is so valuable that no company has itself become so valuable despite selling so little

It makes sense that the Information Technology Revolution would make lots of fortunes through the manipulation of bits. But maybe now we are shifting back to wealth creations via the manipulation of atoms — enabled, of course, by IT advances, including forms of AI — rather than our attention spans via social media. Tesla is one example, and more might be on the way. For example: Moderna is a $140 billion company thanks to its success developing mRNA vaccines to counter the coronavirus. One wonders about the economic potential of new genetic editing techniques…

Biology, energy, space. The U.S. economy is about a lot more than tech firms serving us ads while we search online or while we bicker on social media platforms. Will it all add up to the start of a New Roaring Twenties or Roaring Twenty-First Century?

Tesla $3T might be a reach, even with all the company has going for it. But the question is pertinent given that the electric vehicle (EV) space as a whole is white hot, and competitors are lining up to snatch Tesla's crown. On Wednesday, General Motors (GM) chief Mary Barra came in from the top rope with a bold prediction made to CNBC, saying the auto giant could "absolutely" top Tesla's EV sales within the next four years.

Whether or not GM is making empty boasts, Tesla’s bull case is growing more aggressive by the day. CFO Zachary Kirkhorn noted that in Q3, the company’s once-struggling deliveries were 20% higher quarter-over-quarter, and 70% higher than the comparable year-ago.

That makes analysts like those at Morgan Stanley more than eager to hike their price targets, and see a clear path to fresh record highs on the stock. The bank raised its target to $1,200 earlier this week, even as potential troubles loom from supply chain and geopolitics.

Still, Morgan Stanley made a clear case for why Tesla’s more likely to see upside than down. “The Tesla you see today is the product of pre-COVID, sub $100 billion Tesla,” analysts wrote.

“The Tesla you’ll likely see over the next 12 to 18 months would demonstrate the capabilities of the Trillion dollar Tesla: emphasizing step-changes in manufacturing, cost reduction... expansion in capacity, model lineup and services offerings,” the bank said, adding that the company “has been the world’s most valuable carmaker for some time.”

And given a favorable environment for climate-friendly technology, there’s “a broad opportunity set for investors in green tech, both from existing and emerging technologies,” Morgan Stanley said.

$3 trillion, here we come? Never say never.

By Javier E. David, editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him at @Teflongeek

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial jobless claims, week ended Oct. 23 (288,000 expected, 290,000 during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Continuing claims, week ended Oct. 16 (2.420 million expected, 2.481 million during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: GDP annualized, quarter-over-quarter, Q3 first estimate annualized (2.6% expected, 6.7% in Q2)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Personal consumption, Q3 first estimate (0.9% expected, 12.0% in Q2)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Core personal consumption expenditures, quarter-over-quarter, Q3 first estimate (4.5% expected, 6.1% in Q2)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Pending home sales, September (0.5% expected, 8.1% in August)

  • 11:00 a.m. ET: Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity Index, October (20 expected, 22 in September)

Earnings

Pre-market

  • 6:00 a.m. ET: Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.48 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion

  • 6:30 a.m. ET: Merck (MRK) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share on revenue of $12.32 billion

  • 6:30 a.m. ET: Caterpillar (CAT) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.20 per share on revenue of $11.84 billion

  • 6:30 a.m. ET: Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share on revenue of $871.13 million

  • 6:45 a.m. ET: The Hershey Co. (HSY) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: Yum! Brands (YUM) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: Comcast (CMCSA) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share on revenue of $29.77 billion

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: Moody's Corp. (MCO) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion 

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: Altria Group (MO) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion

  • 8:00 a.m. ET: Mastercard (MA) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion

Post-market

  • 4:00 p.m. ET: Amazon (AMZN) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $13.24 per share on revenue of $111.81 billion

  • 4:00 p.m. ET: Western Digital Corp. (WDC) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.46 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion

  • 4:05 p.m. ET: Starbucks (SBUX) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share on revenue of $8.20 billion

  • 4:00 p.m. ET: Gilead Sciences (GILD) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share on revenue of $6.27 billion

  • 4:30 p.m. ET: Apple (AAPL) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $84.69 billion

Politics

  • Top executives from ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, Shell are set to face Congress at 9:00 a.m. ET for a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing about disinformation and the role of fossil fuels in global warming. A top lawmaker on the committee previewed the hearing by saying "They knew. They lied."

Top News

European markets mixed ahead of ECB interest rate decision [Yahoo Finance UK]

Paid family leave falls out of Biden bill as tempers rise [AP]

Third Point builds $750 million stake in Shell, urges breakup [Reuters]

Starbucks to boost US starting wage to $15 per hour, targeting $17 average by 2022 [Yahoo Finance]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Congress introduces bill to clamp down on trading by senior Federal Reserve policymakers

Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

Here's how Microsoft may spend $130 billion in cash

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hertz partnering with Uber, Carvana to offer Tesla rentals

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick&nbsp;breaks down the benefits to Hertz's partnership with Uber and Carvana.

  • Tesla EV sales boom in Singapore, pushing rivals' models off the streets

    In wealthy Singapore, where new vehicle registration is tightly controlled to manage the city state's traffic and pollution, Tesla Inc is having a moment: surging sales are gobbling up rivals' market share. The buying frenzy in one of the world's most expensive places to own a vehicle - Tesla's most basic Model 3 costs nearly S$200,000 ($148,300) in Singapore, largely due to an ownership levy, compared with less than $40,000 in the United States - underscores the U.S. firm's ascent in the global auto industry. This week, Tesla surpassed $1 trillion in market value, overshadowing the combined value of five of its biggest rivals, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co and General Motors.

  • Oil Eases as Investors Weigh Resumption of Iran Nuclear Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day as investors weighed the possibility that Iran may revive exports after a build in U.S. crude inventories.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWest Texas Intermediate pared some earlier declines, but was still down for a second session. Iran and the European Union agreed Wednesday to restart negotiation

  • Tesla stock closes at record on the heels of Uber-Hertz deal

    Shares of Tesla Inc. ended at a fresh record on Wednesday as Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. said the rental car company would offer Tesla vehicles for ride-hailing.

  • Will Pfizer (PFE) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q3?

    Higher sales of Pfizer's (PFE) key brands, Ibrance, Eliquis and Inlyta, and revenues from the COVID-19 vaccine are likely to have driven sales in the third quarter.

  • Cortexyme Says There's A Caveat In Its Missed Alzheimer's Test — But Shares Crash

    Cortexyme executives lauded the study that helped narrow the patient pool for its Alzheimer's drug, but CRTX stock hit a record low on Wednesday.

  • Common antidepressant lowers COVID-19 hospitalization risk, new study suggests

    Researchers began looking into fluvoxamine, which is used to treat OCD, at the start of the pandemic based on its ability to reduce inflammation.

  • General Motors (GM) to Deploy 40K Community-Based EV Chargers

    General Motors (GM) plans to install 40,000 EV chargers across the United States and Canada through Ultium Charge 360.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) appears reasonably valued - but has set itself a very high base to beat in 2022

    Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) share price rallied to a new high yesterday after the company announced strong third quarter financial results. The share price initially traded lower in late trade on Tuesday, as some investors reacted to slowing revenue at YouTube and Google Cloud. Investors have since decided to focus on the big picture, and the fact that the company grew quarterly revenue by a staggering $19 billion in the last year. However, the company has now set itself a very high base to bea

  • Gary Vaynerchuk Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Gary Vaynerchuk. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Gary Vaynerchuk Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Consider. Gary Veynerchuk, a Belarusian-American investor with interests in the media and technology industries, has become one of […]

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Nio Stock?

    The Nio customer experience is working in China, and investors hope that will be the case in European markets, too.

  • What Facebook tells us about Big Tech's controversies

    For reasons various and sundry, large technology companies are under fire from both within and outside their walls.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $40.47, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session.

  • Max Stahl: Blue Peter host and film-maker who captured East Timor struggle dies

    Max Stahl went from children's TV host to award-winning film-maker and East Timor national hero.

  • Samsung Sees Chip Crunch Persisting After Profit Tops Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said the tight supply of chips that’s hurting industries worldwide is set to persist through next year, as it reported quarterly profit boosted by rising prices at its semiconductor business.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe South Korean giant, both a major producer and consumer of chips that go in

  • Visa invests in Bay Area fintech Deserve that can quickly issue digital credit cards in minutes

    San Francisco-based Visa invested an undisclosed sum in Deserve to expand the Palo Alto fintech’s credit-card-as-a-service that allows financial institutions, fintechs and others to issue digital cards within minutes. Founded in 2013, Deserve’s investor base also includes Mastercard (NYSE: MA), Accel, Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM), Goldman Sachs Asset Management (NYSE: GS), Mission Holdings and Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY). “We’re transforming credit cards into software that lives on mobile devices not in wallets,” said Kalpesh Kapadia, Deserve’s co-founder and CEO.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • U.S. is considering new rules for stablecoins - here's what this means for crypto

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down the latest on the U.S. and potential new rules for stablecoins.&nbsp;

  • Tesla's Sentry Mode now offers drivers a live view of their car

    Tesla has launched live view for Sentry Mode.