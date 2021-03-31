  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

We must find a way to pay for infrastructure: US Concrete CEO

Brian Sozzi
·Editor-at-Large
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden's looming infrastructure plan makes good sense on paper, but it has to be paid for somehow, said U.S. Concrete CEO Ronnie Pruitt. 

"I think you got to figure out a way to pay for it. We have talked about gas taxes. We have talked about tolls and registrations. We have talked about government taxes as far as infrastructure goes. At the end of the day we have to figure out how to pay for it. I do think there is a model there that users pay more for the roads, and we are a big user of that," Pruitt told Yahoo Finance Live

Pruitt said he has talked with members of the Transportation Committee about these very things. 

Biden is expected to unveil his $2 trillion, eight-year infrastructure scheme dubbed the "American Jobs Plan" on Wednesday. Of particular importance to industrial companies such as U.S. Concrete, the AJP is seen investing $621 billion into transportation infrastructure including the repair of roads, bridges, transit and rail. 

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One in the rain at Andrews Air Force Base on March 31, 2021 in Maryland. - US President Joe Biden is traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to deliver remarks on his economic vision for the future and the Biden-Harris administration&#39;s plan to
US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One in the rain at Andrews Air Force Base on March 31, 2021 in Maryland. - US President Joe Biden is traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to deliver remarks on his economic vision for the future and the Biden-Harris administration's plan to "Build Back Better" for the American people. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden is believed to still be pushing for an increase in the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% as a way to help pay for the investment plan. 

While critics of the plan will debate the need for higher corporate taxes (among other hot-button aspects), the fact remains that U.S. infrastructure needs a boost or else.

According to research from the American Society of Civil Engineers, the U.S. economy stands to lose $10.3 trillion in GDP by 2039 if an infrastructure bill isn’t passed. A total of $9 trillion in disposable income among households will be lost over the next 20 years, the research shows.

"I think it's an investment. And I am not afraid to pay for investments that have a return," said Pruitt.

Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins (whose company will also benefit from the plan's investment in broadband infrastructure) shares the sentiment that infrastructure investment is long overdue.

"It's tough to say [how much Cisco would benefit]. It depends what is included in there. Certainly there will be a lot of traditional roads and infrastructure, which the country needs desperately and also would create jobs and opportunities for people," Robbins told Yahoo Finance Live. "But then, the broadband build out would certainly lead customers of Cisco to built out more infrastructure and probably accelerate 5G deployments, which would probably be good for us."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • UBS upgrades Apple, predicts it will take a big share of the electric vehicle market

    "Go ahead, bite the big Apple (AAPL)" given the tech giant's auto plans, says UBS analyst David Vogt.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Vulcan Materials...

  • Why The Biden Infrastructure Plan And Tax Hikes May Be S&P 500 Wake-Up Call

    President Joe Biden plans to hike corporate and capital-gains taxes to pay for his spending priorities. If the S&P 500 doesn't like it, that's OK with Biden.

  • Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ To Meet Amid Opposing Market Forces

    OPEC+ is expected to extend its production cuts for another month when the group meets Thursday, as demand faces the opposing forces of new Covid-19 lockdowns in Europe while the U.S. economic reopening accelerates. Oil prices fell. Oil prices have risen to over $60 per barrel since the meeting.

  • Matt Gaetz Accuses Former DOJ Official of Extorting Him with Underage Sex Allegation

    Representative Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) accused a former Department of Justice official of using a concocted underage sex investigation to blackmail him and his family to the tune of $25 million, during a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. Gaetz identified the alleged extortionist as David McGee, a former Florida DOJ official who now works for the law firm Beggs & Lane, hours after The New York Times reported that he was being investigated by federal authorities for allegedly conducting a sexual relationship with a minor. McGee did not immediately respond to a request for comment but denied Gaetz’s allegation in comments to the Daily Beast. “This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls,” McGee said. Investigators are looking into whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws that make it illegal for an adult to induce someone under the age of 18 to cross state lines for sex, three people familiar with the investigation told the Times. The people said the investigation was part of a probe into Joel Greenberg, a Florida tax collector and ally of Gaetz who was indicted in 2020 on a number of charges, including sex trafficking of a minor. The investigation into Gaetz began in the final months of the Trump administration, during William Barr’s tenure as U.S. attorney general. The encounters between Gaetz and the unidentified woman, believed to have been 17 years old at the time, occurred two years ago, two of the people said. In a Twitter thread Tuesday night, Gaetz claimed that the allegations were part of an extortion effort by an unnamed former Department of Justice official. He also claimed that the FBI was working with his father to expose the extortion attempt. …and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals. The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation. No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021 Gaetz then identified the DOJ official as McGee during a subsequent appearance on Carlson’s program. pic.twitter.com/DYMFwqy0EA — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 31, 2021 The news comes the same day that Axios reported Gaetz is considering leaving Congress to become a host on right-wing media outlet Newsmax. A source said Gaetz has already held preliminary discussions with the network. Gaetz has previously considered running for Senate in Alabama and Florida, although neither of those initiatives panned out. The congressman is a staunch ally of former President Trump, telling Politico in December that Trump should run for office again in 2024.

  • IRS: Money you’ve spent on masks and hand sanitizer is tax-deductible — here’s how to access this tax break

    Hand sanitizer sales increased 624% from 2019 to 2020, and some people will be able to deduct the money they spent on it from their taxable income.

  • IPOs To Watch: Amazon, Microsoft Partner Telos Tries To Secure Breakout

    Partnering with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Zscaler, cybersecurity stock Telos among top IPOs looking to secure a breakout.

  • Biden Aims to End a Corporate Tax-Cut Party That Rewards Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- The corporate tax-cut party President Donald Trump kicked off will soon be over if his successor proves able to enact proposals to roll back half of the 2017 domestic income-tax reduction and to radically revamp levies on profits earned abroad.President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-centered plan, laid out by the White House Wednesday, relies on higher corporate levies to pay for it. The proposals would change tax benefits that were at the center of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed solely with Republican votes. Along with boosting the corporate income tax rate to 28% from 21%, businesses would pay significantly more on their global earnings than they did before Trump took office, experts said.“They’re not just rolling back the tax cuts from 2017,” said David Noren, a former legislative counsel to the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation who now advises corporate clients on tax planning. “They are putting companies in a much much tougher spot than even before TCJA.”The administration is also proposing to eliminate all fossil-fuel tax breaks and repealing incentives to move assets and jobs offshore.The plan would largely revamp the complicated matrix of carrot-and-stick incentives implemented in 2018 that govern how U.S. companies pay taxes on foreign profits -- which critics have said did little to spur U.S. investment or stop companies from shifting income and assets abroad. In its place, Biden has proposed a 21% global minimum tax. That would be an increase from the roughly 13% that corporations currently owe on offshore earnings.Trump’s tax law intended to make it easier for American companies to compete with foreign competitors in countries where taxes were lower and international tax regimes were more permissive.Repatriation DisappointedWhile the law lowered tax bills for some foreign profits, other changes -- like deductions to benefit U.S. manufacturers who sell abroad and rules to prevent companies from moving intellectual property offshore -- didn’t work as well as some Republicans who drafted the law had hoped.Companies ended up repatriating only a fraction of the foreign profits envisioned by the reform and uncertainty about the longevity of a law passed with GOP votes only led some companies to adopt a wait-and-see approach.Read More: Corporate America Is Repatriating a Fraction of Foreign ProfitsBiden’s proposals face significant changes, given the 50-50 split in the Senate and the Democrats’ narrow majority in the House, which gives extra power to individual lawmakers to shape the final legislation.Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said that he and Biden “are rowing in the same direction,” but that he plans to release his own international tax plan, along with Democratic Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Mark Warner of Virginia, next week.“While the proposals are distinct, our plans share the same goals of ending incentives to ship jobs overseas and rewarding companies that invest in the United States and its workers,” Wyden said in a statement Wednesday.Republican DefenseRepublicans have defended the 2017 tax law, saying that it reformed an archaic international tax system that made American companies prime targets for takeovers and inversions.An increase in the federal corporate rate to 28% would raise the average combined state and federal rate to 32.34%, which would be the highest among the G-7 countries, according to the right-leaning Tax Foundation. Republicans say this would harm economic growth and increase the cost of investment in the country.“In addition to giving the United States the highest combined corporate rate in the developed world, Biden wants to impose an uncompetitive minimum tax on American companies,” Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee said in a joint statement Wednesday. “America is the only country that now sets a minimum tax on the foreign earnings of domestic companies -- now President Biden wants every country to impose such a tax, in exchange for his promise to keep the U.S. minimum tax higher than other countries.”The U.K. government recently announced a plan to raise corporate tax rates to 25% in 2023, from 19%, for businesses with profits over 250,000 pounds ($345,000). That would be mark the first hike since 1974 in the country. Rates in Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan are all above 25%.White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said the plans would help stop a “race to the bottom internationally” on corporate taxes. And he argued that the overall infrastructure program would prove beneficial to private sector companies. “These public investments are among the highest-return investments in terms of spurring private investment,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV Wednesday.Mike Crapo, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, warned at a hearing last week that Democrats’ plans could bring back corporate inversions -- deals where companies move their headquarters overseas for tax purposes, or takeovers of American businesses by foreign counterparts.Buybacks BoomedInversions are particularly difficult today because of regulations designed to prevent such maneuvers, according to Noren, who’s now a partner at the law firm McDermott Will & Emery. U.S. companies would likely be targets for foreign buyers if the new tax rules were to become law, he said.Trump’s reduction in the U.S. corporate-income tax rate to 21% from 35% proved to be a huge boon for the stock market. Many major U.S. companies said they would turn over most savings from the relief to their shareholders.A year after the law was enacted, data showed that companies such as Apple Inc. and Walt Disney Co. were among those distributing the benefits in the form of share buybacks and dividends. In 2018, the technology industry authorized the greatest number of buybacks ever recorded, according to TrimTabs Investment Research. The $387 billion involved was more than triple the amount in 2017.That trend would likely reverse with a higher corporate rate. But the impact on economic growth may prove limited.“In principle there should be no hit to capital spending provided that firms are still allowed to immediately expense capital outlays (as they have since the TCJA),” said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “Most studies indicate that there are supply-side benefits to public infrastructure spending, i.e. productivity in the private sector gains when it employs a larger stock of public infrastructure capital.”The capital spending tax benefits that Feroli refers to are set to begin phasing out at the end of next year -- setting up another fight for Democrats and Republicans over the legacy of Trump’s tax law.(Updates with details about how U.S. tax rates compare globally starting in the 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's Focus on Corporate Taxes Is Pro-Growth, El-Erian Says

    Mar.31 -- Mohamed El-Erian, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, says President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan won't deter economic growth. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Jonathan Ferro on “Bloomberg The Open.” El-Erian’s opinions are his own.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 reaches record high, traders eye Biden's infrastructure proposal

    Stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday as technology stocks recovered losses from Tuesday's session. Traders digested the contours of President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal, which would include trillions of dollars in government spending as well as new changes to tax policy.

  • Biden Infrastructure Plan Could Be Boon For These EV Stocks

    President Biden's $2.5 trillion infrastructure plan could be a boon for EV stocks like Tesla as well as charging station operators.

  • Why Square Stock Surged Today

    As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, the financial services company's stock price was up more than 7%. Early this morning, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Steven Kwok raised his rating on Square's shares from market perform to outperform and reiterated his $250 price forecast. Kwok's price target represents potential gains to shareholders of roughly 10% from the current price near $227.

  • One tax break Democrats should grant the wealthy

    There's a good case for eliminating the cap on state and local tax deductions Republicans imposed in 2017.

  • Man charged with smuggling after California crash kills 13

    A Mexican man was charged Tuesday with coordinating a smuggling effort that left 13 people dead when their overloaded SUV was struck by a big-rig after crossing the border into California. Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, of Mexicali, was arrested Monday night as he crossed into the United States at the Calexico Port of Entry. The vehicle was driving through California’s agricultural Imperial Valley when it was broadsided at an intersection near Holtville by a tractor-trailer hauling two empty trailers, authorities said.

  • Pfizer COVID vaccine protects children — even more than adults, trial study finds

    Kids between 12 and 15 were included in the late stage trial.

  • Germany has suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for anyone under 60

    The AstraZeneca vaccine will not be administered to those under 60 in Germany, health officials announced.

  • Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective in a trial of 12- to 15-year-olds, paving the way for adolescents to get it in the US and Europe

    Pfizer plans to submit the data to US and European regulators and request permission to start giving the shot to adolescents.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • The Army is buying thousands of the 'awesome' new rifle that is fast becoming the sniper weapon of choice for the US military

    A US Army sniper previously told Insider this new sniper rifle is "awesome" and said that they are excited to get their hands on it.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

    Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' (D) statewide mask mandate on Wednesday by ruling against multiple emergency declarations made during the pandemic, AP reports.State of play: The court ruled that the governor overstepped his powers by issuing multiple emergency declarations for the pandemic, lasting longer than 60 days, without approval from the state legislature. The ruling invalidates the current mask mandate in the state, which was set to expire next Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Evers issued the mandate in early February, almost immediately after the state legislature voted to repeal his previous order.He said last month that his efforts to implement coronavirus restrictions to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the legislature's vote.The backdrop: Coronavirus cases are ticking up in the U.S. again, as some states relax restrictions amid rising vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky pleaded Americans on Monday to not let up on public health measures. Go deeper: Biden urges governors to reinstate mask mandatesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free