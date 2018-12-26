Weak Crypto-Mining Demand Is Hurting NVIDIA’s Cash Flow Momentum

It's been a roller-coaster ride for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) in 2018. The all-conquering graphics chip specialist looked unstoppable for the majority of the year thanks to terrific growth in its PC gaming and data center businesses. However, tragedy struck in mid-November once the chipmaker announced that its growth is going to hit a wall.

The root of the problem

NVIDIA's revenue growth is expected to drop into the single digits this quarter. The reason: weak demand for graphics cards. Cryptocurrency mining was a key catalyst for graphics card sales and pricing. Miners bought GPUs (graphics processing units) in droves when mining digital currencies such as bitcoin was profitable, creating a supply shortfall that led to a massive rise in prices.

But the emergence of specialized mining chips and the declining payoff from cryptocurrency mining means that GPU demand from cryptocurrency mining has waned. This has led to excess GPU inventory in the market. Not surprisingly, graphics card prices have dropped substantially since the year began, leading to a drop in NVIDIA's cash flow.

Chart showing correlation between GPU price and cash flow trends. More

Data sources: Graphics card prices from TechSpot, cash flow data from NVIDIA quarterly reports. Chart by the author. FY = fiscal year.

The chart above shows a correlation between the price of NVIDIA's flagship GTX 1080 Ti graphics card at various points during the relevant quarters of 2018 and its cash flow profile. For instance, the GPU price for the fourth quarter of 2018 includes the month of January, when the GTX 1080 Ti was selling for $1,200, as compared to the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of $700.

But the price of NVIDIA's flagship GPU has dropped since then, and this seems to be affecting its cash flow profile. There's no denying that NVIDIA sells many GPUs apart from the GTX 1080 Ti. But I'm focusing on that particular product because it is a high-end offering, which means that it should have been in strong demand by miners and gamers alike. That's probably why its price dropped so much once miners were taken out of the equation.

An NVIDIA GPU. More

Image source: NVIDIA.

It is also being reported that cryptocurrency miners are selling off their used graphics cards, bringing more inventory into the market and hurting prices. The bad news is that this inventory glut seems to be affecting NVIDIA's new GPUs as well. Its latest RTX 2080 graphics card was available for a $150 discount on the $900 MSRP as part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. That's a big discount for a card that has been on the market for just two months.