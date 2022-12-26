Weak Financial Prospects Seem To Be Dragging Down iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Stock

With its stock down 25% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard iomart Group (LON:IOM). Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Specifically, we decided to study iomart Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for iomart Group is:

7.0% = UK£8.4m ÷ UK£119m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of iomart Group's Earnings Growth And 7.0% ROE

On the face of it, iomart Group's ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 8.0%, we may spare it some thought. But then again, iomart Group's five year net income shrunk at a rate of 7.2%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

However, when we compared iomart Group's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 26% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is iomart Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is iomart Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

iomart Group's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 70% (or a retention ratio of 30%). With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. To know the 2 risks we have identified for iomart Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, iomart Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 50% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 12%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning iomart Group. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. With that said, we studied current analyst estimates and discovered that analysts expect the company's earnings growth to improve slightly. This could offer some relief to the company's existing shareholders. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

