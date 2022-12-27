Weak Financial Prospects Seem To Be Dragging Down Accordant Group Limited (NZSE:AGL) Stock

Accordant Group (NZSE:AGL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 6.6%. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Specifically, we decided to study Accordant Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Accordant Group is:

9.7% = NZ$3.6m ÷ NZ$37m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every NZ$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn NZ$0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Accordant Group's Earnings Growth And 9.7% ROE

When you first look at it, Accordant Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. As a result, Accordant Group's flat net income growth over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared Accordant Group's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Accordant Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Accordant Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Accordant Group has a three-year median payout ratio as high as 114% meaning that the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. This does go some way in explaining the negligible earnings growth seen by Accordant Group. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits. This is indicative of risk. Our risks dashboard should have the 5 risks we have identified for Accordant Group.

Additionally, Accordant Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, Accordant Group's performance is quite a big let-down. Specifically, it has shown quite an unsatisfactory performance as far as earnings growth is concerned, and a poor ROE and an equally poor rate of reinvestment seem to be the reason behind this inadequate performance. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Accordant Group's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

