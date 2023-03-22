Weak Financial Results Dragged Simulations Plus (SLP) in Q4

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Wasatch Global Investors, an asset management company, released its “Wasatch Micro Cap Growth—U.S. Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy declined and underperformed its benchmark, the Russell Microcap Index in the fourth quarter, which gained 4.72%. The disappointing returns in industrials, financials, and consumer discretionary were the primary source of the strategy’s weakness relative to the benchmark while consumer staples positively contributed to the performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Wasatch Micro Cap Growth—U.S. Strategy highlighted stocks like Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Lancaster, California, Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) is a software company that develops modeling and simulation software. On March 21, 2023, Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) stock closed at $43.33 per share. One-month return of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) was 10.62%, and its shares lost 3.84% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has a market capitalization of $880.877 million.

Wasatch Micro Cap Growth—U.S. Strategy made the following comment about Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) was also a detractor. The company produces drug discovery and development software designed to help pharmaceutical firms shorten the time required to bring drugs to market. As life sciences businesses continue to adopt modeling and simulation, we believe Simulations Plus is well-positioned for growth in a high-margin industry. The company’s scientific consulting services are also experiencing strong demand, and its sales team has demonstrated success in cross-selling to existing customers. The stock’s weakness during the quarter was the result of lumpy financial results caused by the timing of contract renewals, which should gradually even out as Simulations Plus grows.”

IT Support Specialist, software
IT Support Specialist, software

christina-wocintechchat-com-FVgECvTjlBQ-unsplash

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 14 hedge fund portfolios held Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 16 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in another article and shared Harding Loevner Global Small Companies Equity Fund's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • ChainUp has launched a Web3 wallet solution based on MPC protocols to support Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) ecosystem

    ChainUp Group founder and CEO, Sailor, commented, "We have launched an enterprise solution called the MPC (Multi-Party Computation) Wallet to assist our partners in managing digital assets with enh...

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the US is going through a 'textbook' financial crisis and the S&P 500 won't hit a new high for a long time

    Cooperman previously warned that stocks could plunge 22% in 2023, and predicted dismal returns for years to come.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.

  • 3 Stocks for Oil and Gas Contrarians to Buy

    Last week OPEC publicly committed to significantly cutting production...

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030 or Sooner

    Only a select few enterprises reach the exclusive $1 trillion market cap club. The world is increasingly shifting away from cash and toward digital transactions. As the operator of the largest debit and credit card payment network in the world, Visa (NYSE: V) stands to profit from this trend more than any other company.

  • Just How Safe Is the Stock Market Right Now? Here's What History Says

    The past year hasn't been easy for most people, and if you have money invested in the stock market, you've probably watched your portfolio sink to some degree. It can be tempting, then, to stop investing altogether until the market stabilizes -- especially as a recession is looking more likely. Nobody knows for certain what the future holds for the stock market, but more experts are betting on a recession.

  • 1 Number Shows Why Boeing Stock Is Struggling to Gain Altitude

    It has been a rough few years for Boeing (NYSE: BA) shareholders. The headline revenue growth looks impressive, but Boeing is far from healed. A look beyond the top-line number offers insight into the headwinds Boeing is facing and how soon investors should expect a turnaround.

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $24.6 Million in Berkshire Stock

    Abel, who heads the non-insurance operations of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), purchased 55 class A shares at a price of $447,259 on Friday, lifting his stake in the A shares to 228 shares. Berkshire shares rose 1% Tuesday to $460,515, and the B shares gained 0.9% to $303.85. The purchases were made on behalf of the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members.

  • Pfizer Has Another Blockbuster on the Horizon, but That's Not All

    Over the past year, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) made a series of acquisitions, even announcing at one point that it planned to remain "very active in deal-making." On March 13, Pfizer announced the planned blockbuster acquisition of cancer specialist Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) for a massive $43 billion in cash. This move, expected to close by year-end or early 2024, will likely improve Pfizer's prospects, and it is only the latest in a series of important and successful strategic decisions the company's management has made.

  • Anger and tears from shocked Credit Suisse staff after historic UBS takeover

    Credit Suisse’s fate is sealed, as Swiss rival UBS acquired the bank for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) in a historic deal that has shaken the financial sector. Credit Suisse (CS) (CH:CSGN) asked staff to return to work as usual this morning, but employees greeted the news that the 167-year-old bank will cease to exist with a mix of anger, surprise, tears and, in some cases, resignation that it had to happen, according to conversations with around a dozen staff at the bank. “Everyone is stunned by the speed of the downfall,” said another senior investment banker.

  • 13 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss 13 best monthly dividend stocks to buy according to analysts. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In 2022, dividends remained a bright spot for investors, despite a stock market […]

  • History Suggests These 4 S&P 500 Stocks Are Perfect to Buy and Hold Forever

    Combining top-tier returns on invested capital and well-funded dividend growth, these stocks are outstanding lifelong holdings.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Before the Market Picks Up Again

    While oil prices are down this year, all signs point to the potential for higher prices in the future.

  • 3 Buzzworthy Stocks With 267% to 753% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

    Three stocks in one high-growth industry are getting a big-time green light from at least one voice on Wall Street.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The goal of every dividend growth investor is to build a stream of passive income that can rise through just about any economic environment. This can be accomplished by picking businesses that sell goods and/or services that are in high demand, with well-covered dividends and a proven track record of dividend growth. Here are three companies that have been reliably growing their dividends for decades that dividend growth investors should consider for their portfolios.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • Used car dealership that closed suddenly files for bankruptcy

    A used car dealership that recently closed suddenly has now filed for bankruptcy.