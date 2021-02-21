Weak Grids Expose Risks for the Electrification of Everything

1 / 2

Weak Grids Expose Risks for the Electrification of Everything

Rachel Morison

(Bloomberg) -- Home heating systems shutting down. Hospitals facing water shortages. Oil refineries going offline.

The freezing, snowy weather in Texas exposed how quickly an energy system can be brought down and how widespread the chaos can be. That raises questions about the vulnerability of power grids around the world just as more parts of our everyday lives electrify.

Grid operators model the reliability of their systems to handle harsh weather, and climate change is triggering more of those events at both ends of the thermometer. Electrifying sectors such as transportation and heating is considered vital for reducing the emissions contributing to global warming, yet the grids may not be able to handle the load.

“The risks for power consumers are rising as the typical home electrifies an increasing share of its energy consumption,” said Sanjeet Sanghera, a London-based energy analyst with BloombergNEF. “You are putting all your eggs in one basket.”

Global demand for electrons is set to surge 60% by 2050, according to BNEF, as electric vehicles, smart devices and the Internet of Things become more commonplace. BNEF estimates that global investment in grid infrastructure could increase to $28.7 trillion during that time to support a tripling in renewable capacity. That amount is larger than the U.S. gross domestic product.

The challenge facing policy makers is how to make that spending palatable to customers. In Britain, network charges already make up 22% of power bills.

It’s estimated Europe will need to spend $4.9 trillion on its grids, with about 45% of that just for strengthening what’s already there.

The continent’s biggest economy, Germany, is targeting 10 million EVs on the roads by 2030, a push that could raise overall electricity demand by 10%, said Andreas Loeschel, professor of energy economics at the University of Muenster.

China is the world’s biggest EV market, and the power network is trying to keep those cars running. State Grid Corp. of China, which operates the infrastructure for more than 80% of the country, spent 2.43 trillion yuan ($376 billion) on projects the past five years and is earmarking another $350 billion through 2025. The world’s second-biggest economy wants to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

“There’s going to be a significant ramp-up in complexity because of more connection points that will be needed and also more demand,” said Gerhard Salge, chief technology officer at Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd., the world’s biggest installer.

The crisis in Texas highlights weaknesses in the U.S. network that need fixing to help achieve President Joe Biden’s goal of an emissions-free power system by 2035. A study commissioned by trade association WIRES before these outages said as much as $600 billion in spending will be required by 2050.

It’s difficult to assess how much investment is enough. Calls are growing for the industry to change its modeling for weather disruptions and its planning to address them.

Sub-zero temperatures are rare in Texas, and the recent arctic blast wreaked havoc with wind turbine blades freezing, power plants shutting down, and liquid oil and gas solidifying in pipelines and wells.

Demand records in Europe were broken this month as frosty weather clamped down on several countries, but there were no blackouts. One reason: gas is used more widely for heating than electricity, so the load is spread across a different network.

That advantage may soon disappear, though. As the European Union implements its Green Deal, heating systems need to shift away from gas in order to decarbonize.

Another reason for Europe’s resilience to the cold is that about 41% of the continent’s low-voltage power lines -- the ones mostly serving residential communities -- lie underground, making them less vulnerable to weather, according to Europacable, an industry group.​

That’s not the case for overhead cables, which can stretch in the high temperatures of a Texas summer and hang dangerously low to the ground. Strong winds and lightning strikes also pose threats.

While the Texas storm is a once-in-a-decade event, extreme weather events are happening more frequently. Last year, the U.S. endured a record-setting 22 weather and climate disaster events, with losses exceeding $1 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The worst heatwave in generations hit California in August and triggered the first rolling blackouts since 2001. The state has an ambitious clean-energy policy -- getting about a third of its generation from renewables -- but near-record demand tested that shift.

Regulators say this can’t happen again and are ordering utilities to find more sources of power, including by building giant batteries and contracting more capacity from gas plants.

“Extreme temperatures are putting today’s power systems in transition to fresh tests,” International Energy Agency analysts Keith Everhart and Gergely Molnar wrote in a Feb. 18 report. “Avoiding major outages in the electricity systems is also crucial to ensure solid societal support for clean energy transitions.”

South Australia state suffered a state-wide blackout in September 2016 after storms brought down power lines, stoking debate in the coal-dominated nation about the reliability of renewable generation. Wind farms were meeting about 48% of the state’s electricity at the time.

By 2050, about 70% of Europe’s power capacity will be wind and solar. The grid will need better ways to collect and distribute this electricity, and battery storage will be crucial to making the system more resilient to extreme weather.

One criticism leveled at Texas is that its grid is isolated from the rest of the U.S., so power companies couldn’t call on neighboring states for help.

“We are in the early phase of development where we must continue and even accelerate,” Salge said. “Without that we will not have any chance of making these very ambitious carbon-neutral targets.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Griffin Says ‘There’s No Doubt’ Short Selling Will Be Curbed

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel founder Ken Griffin said the Reddit-fueled market turmoil last month will diminish the amount of short selling by hedge funds.“There’s no doubt in the foreseeable future the amount of short selling will be reduced by the events of the last couple of weeks,” Griffin said Friday in an interview with CNBC.A day earlier, Griffin testified before the House Financial Services Committee along with the heads of Reddit, Robinhood Markets and Melvin Capital Management. Robinhood’s decision to limit trading in shares of GameStop Corp. and other stocks angered retail investors and prompted the hearing.Read more: Robinhood, Citadel Spar With Lawmakers Over Retail Trading Citadel, Griffin and his partners invested $2 billion in Melvin, which incurred heavy losses wagering against GameStop and other companies. Citadel’s hedge fund business has about $34 billion under management. (Updates with GameStop in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Think a Green New Deal Is Coming? These Renewable Energy Stocks Could Be Big Winners

    Now that the Biden Administration is in the White House and Democrats control Congress, the long-talked-about Green New Deal could become a reality. The full agenda may be a long shot to pass Congress, but even if portions of the proposal move forward, there may be huge tailwinds for clean energy stocks. If a Green New Deal materializes, they might be big winners for investors.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has been undergoing a transformation over recent years, selling off its appliances business, spinning off its consumer credit card operations (as Synchrony Financial), and focusing primarily on its aviation, healthcare, and energy operations. If they have pinned many home decor items, they will likely be extra receptive to ads for home decor items.

  • For Jeff Gordon, broadcasting offers plenty of familiar NASCAR thrills

    Much of the excitement Jeff Gordon experienced during his NASCAR driving career has been replicated in the broadcast booth while covering races.

  • Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid

    As Texans cranked up their heaters early Monday to combat plunging temperatures, a record surge of electricity demand set off a disastrous chain reaction in the state’s power grid. A South Texas nuclear reactor went dark after a five-foot section of uninsulated pipe seized up. It could have been far worse: Before dawn on Monday, the state’s grid operator was “seconds and minutes” away from an uncontrolled blackout for its 26 million customers, its CEO has said.

  • A 2020 Winner in Asia’s Stock Market Is Now the Biggest Loser

    (Bloomberg) -- While technology stocks continue to front Asia’s equity rally, one hot sector from 2020 has fallen to the bottom of the leaderboard: health care.Essentially flat year-to-date, a gauge of the sector is the worst-performing in Asia, lagging the region’s benchmark by eight percentage points. It is on track to underperform the MSCI Asia Pacific Index for a third straight month, the longest losing streak in three years.A growing expectation of a return to normal for the global economy has caused investors to abandon defensive bets made during the pandemic, such as health care -- the second-best performer last year. Energy shares have staged a comeback on the rebound in crude prices, while financials have strengthened thanks to the rise in bond yields.“The market is reflecting re-opening and recovery expectations, which is supportive of cyclical sectors rather than health care,” said Kieran Calder, head of Asia equity research at Union Bancaire Privee Ubp SA.Hefty valuations are also a concern, according to Calder. The industry gauge is trading just below 30 times forward earnings, the highest among all sectors, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The benchmark is on just 18 times.Fading Retail FrenzyA fading retail frenzy in markets like South Korea has also played a role in the health care sector’s recent weakness. Shin Poong Pharmaceutical Co., a company that is developing a Covid-19 treatment, has slumped 36% this year after amateur investors helped it surge 1,600% in 2020. Celltrion Pharm Inc., another vaccine-related stock, has fallen 32% after rallying more than 500% last year.“One of the prominent features of the South Korean stock market is retail investors actively trading stocks and strong herd behavior,” said Seo Sang-Young, a market strategist at Kiwoom Securities. “Unless there is additional events or earnings improvements, such as new drug developments for pharma or bio companies, stocks tend to go back to where they came from.”Teflon TechConversely, strength in technology stocks has extended into the new year, with a gauge of communication services names the top winner in Asia.Global Value Rotation Has Morphed Into Chasing Risk at Any PriceSome of the lockdown winners that provide exposure to long-term growth themes in countries like China will continue to outperform, according to Stephen Kam, head of product management for Asia ex-Japan Equities at Schroders.“Tech hardware is one such industry, as people continue to work from home through 2021,” Kam wrote in a recent note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Edgar Wright To Direct Stephen King’s ‘The Running Man’ At Paramount Pictures; Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films Producing

    EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures is making a deal with Edgar Wright to develop to direct a new adaptation of The Running Man, the futuristic novel by Stephen King that the author first published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. This won’t be a remake of the 1987 film that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger; the Baby Driver writer-director will […]

  • Bedford locked water meters years ago. Now officials are reversing that decision

    After the massive power outages and water pipes bursting this week, Bedford officials say they want water meters unlocked.

  • What Should You Do With Money You're Saving for a Down Payment?

    While you have multiple options for what to do with your down payment money, the single best choice in almost all situations is to put the money in a high-yield savings account. A high-yield savings account provides the perfect solution because your money will be in a separate account that's earmarked for your down payment. You'll earn a better rate than you would with a checking account or most traditional savings accounts, and you'll be able to take out the money when you need it.

  • Bubble Warnings Go Unheeded as Everyone Is a Buyer in Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The American love affair with stocks is deepening as everyone from frenetic day-traders to staid institutions dive further into the market.Equity funds are drawing fresh money at an unprecedented pace and hedge funds are boosting their stock exposure to a record. Companies themselves are re-emerging as big buyers, with share repurchases doubling from a year ago.The affection underscores growing confidence in an economic recovery, buttressed by government support and vaccines. While aspects of the craze -- the growing obsession with penny stocks and options, primarily -- are the basis for daily warnings about a bubble, bulled-up positioning is proving a sturdy backbone for the rally.Up 75% from March, the S&P 500’s gain dwarfs all previous bull markets at this stage of the cycle since the 1930s.“It’s been truly amazing,” said Brian Culpepper, a money manager at James Investment Research. “Everyone just thinks the stock market is going to go, go, go,” he added. “Whether it’s herd mentality, or fear of being left behind, that’s what you’re seeing.”Dated from the last bear-market bottom, the boom cycle is young -- 11 months, versus five years for the median bull market. But its velocity makes up for the age. The S&P 500’s current peak-to-trough gain already eclipses three other full bull markets. If history is any guide, this one is likely more than half done as the median return of the 13 previous bull cycles was 126%.Indeed, a majority of money managers in a Bank of America poll this month viewed the current bull market as being in a late stage.“I don’t think we’re at bubble levels yet, but there are certainly some red flags that would indicate folks are all-in on stocks and risk,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors. “You need that euphoric moment for the bull market to top.”That danger has yet to register with investors. Last week, they poured $36 billion into funds focused on U.S. equities, the biggest inflow in more than two decades, according to data compiled by EPFR, a unit of Informa Financial Intelligence.Hedge funds are trimming bearish bets while raising their bullish wagers. Their net leverage, a measure of industry risk appetite that takes into account long versus short positions, climbed to a record this month, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage unit.The cost of missing out is looming large on investors’ minds with equities having added a stunning $12 trillion to values since March. Valuations rivaling the dot-com era proved no hurdle to risk appetite. Buy-the-dip is the name of the game. As a result, market pullbacks have been shallow. The S&P 500 has staged seven discernible retreats since October, including one in late January, none going further than 4% before a rally took hold.“There have been several times over the past month when it looked as if the rug had been pulled out from the market and the ‘drop’ had begun, but each time buyers have stepped in,” Saut Strategy’s Andrew Adams wrote in a note. “This isn’t a ‘normal’ market, but as long as it continues to press higher and higher, I think we’re almost forced to own stocks.”Bears are almost nowhere to be found, with short sales dwindling to fresh lows amid January’s retail-driven short squeeze. In fact, according to a survey by the National Association of Active Investment Managers, the most-bearish group that typically has a net-short position was 80% long in stocks earlier this month before turning neutral.Add corporate America to the growing army of buyers. Companies -- a reliable ally of the last bull market -- were forced to retreat and preserve cash during the 2020 pandemic, but are splurging on their own shares again. Their announced buybacks have averaged $6.9 billion a day this earnings season, the most since at least 2006, according to quarterly data compiled by EPFR.“Buybacks tend to have a very high correlation with the performance of the S&P 500, so the boom in buybacks is encouraging,” said Winston Chua, an analyst with EPFR.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas weather: Fear of parasites in water supply revived after winter storm damage

    Impact of extreme conditions on pipes and infrastructure prompts search spike for threat posed by brain-eating amoeba that caused tragic death of Lake Jackson boy in September

  • Mars landing: Excitement builds over new images from Nasa Perseverance rover

    The rover touched down successfully on Thursday in Mars' Jezero Crater.

  • As wind batters Riviera, Sam Burns hangs onto lead at suspended Genesis

    On a wild and windy Saturday at Riviera, Sam Burns saw his Genesis Invitational lead shrink but not evaporate before play was suspended for darkness.

  • France's Macron: 'I do believe in NATO'

    French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday his concept of "European strategic autonomy" in the defence sector did not mean he wanted to drift apart from the United States but that it would make Europe a more reliable partner and strengthen NATO. "I do believe in NATO," Macron said during the Munich Security Conference, more than a year after causing confusion among other members of the transatlantic military alliance by saying NATO was "experiencing brain death".

  • Erik Prince, Trump Ally, Violated Libya Arms Embargo, UN Report Says

    NAIROBI, Kenya — Erik Prince, the former head of the security contractor Blackwater Worldwide and a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump, violated a United Nations arms embargo on Libya by sending weapons to a militia commander who was attempting to overthrow the internationally backed government, according to U.N. investigators. A confidential U.N. report obtained by The New York Times and delivered by investigators to the Security Council on Thursday reveals how Prince deployed a force of foreign mercenaries, armed with attack aircraft, gunboats and cyberwarfare capabilities, to eastern Libya at the height of a major battle in 2019. As part of the operation, which the report said cost $80 million, the mercenaries also planned to form a hit squad that could track down and kill selected Libyan commanders. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Prince, a former Navy SEAL and the brother of Betsy DeVos, Trump’s education secretary, became a symbol of the excesses of privatized American military force when his Blackwater contractors killed 17 Iraqi civilians in 2007. In the past decade he has relaunched himself as an executive who strikes deals — sometimes for minerals, other times involving military force — in war-addled but resource-rich countries, mostly in Africa. During the Trump administration, Prince was a generous donor and a staunch ally of the president, often in league with figures like Steve Bannon and Roger Stone as they sought to undermine Trump’s critics. And Prince came under scrutiny from the Trump-Russia inquiry over his meeting with a Russian banker in 2017. Prince refused to cooperate with the U.N. inquiry; his lawyer did not respond to questions about the report. Last year the lawyer, Matthew Schwartz, told The Times that Prince “had nothing whatsoever” to do with military operations in Libya. The accusation that Prince violated the U.N.’s arms embargo on Libya exposes him to possible U.N. sanctions, including a travel ban and a freeze on his bank accounts and other assets — though such an outcome is uncertain. The report raises the question of whether Prince played on his ties to the Trump administration to pull off the Libya operation. It describes how a friend and former business partner of Prince traveled to Jordan to buy surplus, American-made Cobra helicopters from the Jordanian military — a sale that ordinarily would require U.S. government permission, according to military experts. The friend, Christiaan Durrant, assured officials in Jordan that he had “clearances from everywhere” and that his team’s work had been approved “at the highest level,” the report found. But the Jordanians, unimpressed by those claims, stopped the sale, forcing the mercenaries to source new aircraft from South Africa. A Western official, speaking to The Times on the condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to discuss confidential work, said the investigators had also obtained phone records showing that Prince’s friend, Durrant, made several calls to the main White House switchboard in late July 2019, after the mercenary operation ran into trouble. The Western official said it was unclear whom Durrant sought to contact, or if he got through. Contacted through his Facebook page, Durrant declined to comment and referred to a statement he issued to the Australian Broadcasting Corp. last September. “We don’t breach sanctions; we don’t deliver military services, we don’t carry guns, and we are not mercenaries,” it said. The sheer breadth of evidence in the latest U.N. report — 121 pages of code names, cover stories, offshore bank accounts and secretive weapons transfers spanning eight countries, not to mention a brief mention of a Hollywood friend of Prince — provides a glimpse into the secretive world of international mercenaries. Libya began to fracture a decade ago, when the violent ouster of the country’s longtime dictator, Moammar Gadhafi, set in motion a political crisis that splintered the country into armed factions, many eventually supported by foreign powers hoping to shape the destiny of the oil-rich North African nation. Eastern Libya is now in the hands of Khalifa Hifter, the powerful militia commander whom Prince agreed to support, according to the report, as the country was wracked by fighting in 2019. A one-time CIA asset who returned from exile in Virginia after the fall of Gadhafi in 2011, Hifter rapidly established himself in the eastern city of Benghazi as an aspiring strongman who was determined to blast his way to power if necessary. In his late 70s, Hifter has relied for years on the United Arab Emirates for funding, armed drones and a range of powerful weapons, according to successive U.N. reports. More recently, Hifter has also received backing from Russia, in the form of mercenaries with the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group that has become an integral part of his war machine. In April 2019, Hifter launched a blistering assault on the capital, Tripoli, but formidable obstacles stood in his way, including newly arrived troops from Turkey supporting the U.N.-backed government. So Hifter turned to Prince, the U.N. investigators found. At a meeting with Hifter in Cairo, 10 days after the start of the campaign to seize Tripoli, Prince made his pitch for the $80 million mercenary operation, the U.N. inspectors revealed. Four days later, Trump publicly endorsed Hifter, reversing American policy toward Libya and supporting the assault on Tripoli. But the mercenary operation turned to disaster just months later. No sooner had 20 mercenaries arrived in Benghazi in June 2019 — Britons, Australians, South Africans and one American — than they became embroiled in a dispute with Hifter, who accused them of failing to deliver promised American-made Cobra helicopters, the report found. Tensions rose and, on June 29, the mercenaries bailed out of Libya by boat on an arduous 40-hour journey across the Mediterranean until they reached safety in Malta. But key elements of the mercenary mission — a cyberwarfare team that arrived separately and several attack aircraft — remained in Libya, the report said. And the fleeing soldiers of fortune left behind a long trail of paperwork that eventually led U.N. investigators to Prince. A PowerPoint presentation shown to Hifter and reproduced in the report lists possible “high value targets” for assassination, including Abdulrauf Kara, a major commander in Tripoli, and two other Libyan commanders who hold Irish passports, suggesting the mercenaries were ready to hit European Union citizens if necessary. A welter of contracts detailed in the report show how Prince moved three aircraft into Libya at short notice, transferring one for a nominal sum of $10. There are also hints of a certain self-regarding bravado inside the group. The report said that on a trip to Jordan, Durrant, the friend and former partner of Prince, used the cover name Gene Rynack — close to Gene Ryack, the cowboy pilot played by Mel Gibson in the movie “Air America,” about a CIA airline that smuggled drugs and weapons during the Vietnam War. In fact, Prince knows Gibson and hosted him in Abu Dhabi for a couple of days in 2013, said Gregg Smith, a former Marine who worked with Prince at the time. Prince has been angling for military business in Libya since 2013, mostly through Hifter, the report says. In 2015, Prince supplied the Libyan commander with a private jet, owned by Hong Kong-based Frontier Services Group company led by Prince, and which Hifter used for travel to meetings in Egypt and across the region, the report says. That same year Prince pitched the European Union on a private military force to patrol Libya’s borders and combat illegal migration. The Europeans declined. To the outside world, the mercenaries claimed to be working on a geological survey or an oil and gas project. The report says that Bridgeporth, a British survey company then owned by Prince, was used to manufacture cover stories — just as the company had been used as cover for previous mercenary operations in South Sudan and Uganda. Travis Maki, an American pilot who once worked for Bridgeporth, told U.N. investigators that he flew one of Prince’s planes into Libya just before the operation. The plane, a Pilatus PC-6, had previously been used by Prince during his Blackwater days, and is the same model used by Gibson’s character in the movie "Air America." In Libya, it had been fitted with powerful optical sensors that made it a piece of military equipment, the arms inspectors concluded. In an email, Mark Davies, the CEO of Bridgeporth, denied the company’s aircraft were used for anything other than surveys, and said that Maki had not worked for the company since 2018. Prince's Frontier Group, which once invested in Bridgeporth, no longer held a stake in the company, he added. Prince has faced accusations of violating international law before. In 2012, U.N. investigators accused his anti-piracy force in Somalia, the Puntland Maritime Police Force, of “the most brazen violation of the arms embargo by a private security company.” Whether he will face sanctions as a result of the accusations against him, though, is highly uncertain. Prince can no longer rely on allies with the Trump administration to protect him. At the same time, a senior diplomat at the U.N. said the Biden administration may be reluctant to penalize an American for breaches of the arms embargo when others are guilty of far worse. In October, the European Union imposed sanctions on Yevgeny Prigozhin, a wealthy Russian business owner known as “Putin’s chef” for his close ties to the Wagner Group mercenaries fighting in Libya. But Prigozhin gets only a fleeting mention in the latest U.N. report — perhaps because investigators, blocked by Russia, struggled to build a case against him. On the other side of the fight, the report identifies Turkey — an ally of Libya’s internationally backed government — as a major violator of the arms embargo. The big question about Prince left unanswered by the U.N. report is who funded the $80 million mercenary operation he is accused of undertaking. “He’s been linked to the Trump administration, the Emirati leadership and the Russians,” said Wolfram Lacher, a Libya expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. “For me, the question is who is tacitly backing him?” Analysts and Western officials said the UAE was the most likely foreign funder of the Libya mercenary operation Prince is accused of launching. The report points out that the mercenaries had offices, bank accounts and shell companies in the Emirates. Moreover, the powerful ruler of the Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, has long-standing ties to Prince and is probably Hifter’s most important foreign backer. Last year, the UAE poured tons of weapons into Libya in blatant disregard for the arms embargo, even as Mohammed traveled to Berlin for a major peace conference on Libya, where he posed with European leaders. As with previous U.N. investigations, the Emirates refused to cooperate with requests for information about the operation involving Prince and the mercenaries. “They have yet to respond,” the report noted. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Kremlin tells West to pull back from idea of Navalny-related sanctions

    The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped the United States and European Union would fall back on common sense and resist calls to impose new sanctions on Moscow over its treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to name as early as Friday companies it believes are helping build Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, according to sources, a move that could prompt sanctions on the nearly completed project. Diplomats have also said that the European Union is set to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in March in response to the jailing of Navalny this month by a Russian court.

  • U.S. unwinds Trump 'remain in Mexico' program, mulls flights for asylum seekers

    A group of 25 asylum seekers was allowed into the United States on Friday, a United Nations official said, the start of efforts to unwind one of former President Donald Trump's most restrictive immigration policies, which forced thousands to wait in Mexico for their U.S. cases to be heard. The U.S. government has also expressed interest in funding flights that would bring back certain people who were blocked by the Trump policy and who are no longer at the border, the U.N. official said in an interview with Reuters on Friday. President Joe Biden pledged during his campaign that he would immediately rescind the Trump policy, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), under which more than 65,000 mostly Central American asylum seekers were denied entry and sent back across the border pending court hearings.

  • Three Floridians, others charged with storming U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

    Three more Floridians, two Ohioans and a North Carolinian have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot.

  • Mars landing team 'awestruck' by photo of descending rover

    The world got its first close-up look at a Mars landing on Friday, as NASA released a stunning picture of its newest rover being lowered onto the dusty red surface. The photo was released less than 24 hours after the Perseverance rover successfully touched down near an ancient river delta, where it will search for signs of ancient life and set aside the most promising rock samples for return to Earth in a decade. NASA equipped the spacecraft with a record 25 cameras and two microphones, many of which were turned on during Thursday’s descent.

  • These Three Siblings Died Tragically in Texas’ Deep Freeze. It Didn’t Have to Be This Way.

    Courtesy Vanessa Kon At 11 years old, Olivia Nguyen was the oldest of three siblings. She was smart and sassy, and loved making playlists with songs from Coldplay and U2, music written before she was born.Her brother, Edison, 8, was quiet and articulate. He loved the color green and taking photos of anything in his path, especially sunsets.Their youngest sibling, Colette, turned everything into a song. Nicknamed Coco, the 5-year-old was known for donning sparkly pink dresses and shoes.Early Tuesday morning, the children and their grandmother, 75-year-old Loan Le, lost their lives when their Texas home erupted in flames. The fatal blaze may have started from a fireplace—which their mother had lit up to keep them warm amid the state’s power outages and freezing cold temperatures.The Nguyen children and their grandma Loan are among more than 30 people in the Lonestar State who died this week amid the extreme weather crisis that nearly decimated the state’s power grid.Before the fire, the family was without power for eight hours and huddled together in their two-story house in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston. It’s unclear how the blaze spread; the bedrooms are upstairs and the fireplace is downstairs.Vanessa Kon, the children’s aunt, said the family is awaiting answers on what started the house fire. While they’re focused on mourning the kids, they also have questions for state officials who were woefully unprepared for the unprecedented disaster, which left millions of residents without heat, electricity, or water.“We don’t know what happened,” Kon told The Daily Beast. “We don’t know why the lights went out like that. The city should have been prepared for it. Why was the power off? If the power wasn’t off, this wouldn’t have happened.”According to Fox 26 in Houston, authorities were called to the Nguyen residence around 2 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived. One fire official said a first responder had to restrain the children’s mother, Jackie, from rushing back inside the home.The children’s father, Nathan Nguyen, is separated from Jackie and lives in another home in Sugar Land.Kon and her siblings were comforting Nathan at his house throughout the week and on Saturday. The home, once so dedicated to Olivia, Edison, and Colette, now seemed empty.The walls are covered in paintings he made with the children. One room has a collection of different paints and canvases so they could make art together. The refrigerator has three tubs of butter because they all loved baking cookies. In Colette’s bedroom, a mermaid costume rested on the bed, along with a pair of dolls.Kon said Nathan bought matching shoes for himself and his little ones, and he enjoyed wearing matching swim trunks with Edison.“Everything is about the kids,” Kon said of Nguyen, 41, who is a beloved family physician in a small-town nearby called Wharton. “It’s so devastating.”Kon said Nguyen is in the process of divorcing Jackie but had custody of the kids every weekend or sometimes more, especially in the summer. He last saw them about a week before they died and was planning on picking them up on Friday.But on Tuesday morning, Jackie’s brother called with soul-crushing news: There was a fire and all three of his babies didn’t make it. Jackie and a female friend who was staying over had escaped the inferno with minor burns.“My brother was like, ‘What is this? A joke?’ He didn’t believe it,” Kon said.“It’s just so sad,” she added. “He only had three [kids]. All three are gone.”“I really want someone to take this pain away from him, you know. It’s just unbearable for him. It’s so surreal. I can’t believe it’s happening,” Kon told The Daily Beast.Kon said Nathan is a shining example of a father. She’s never seen him yell or raise his voice; he’s incredibly patient. Last week, he stopped by three different restaurants so all the kids got what they wanted for lunch. “He’s that dad,” Kon said. “He would always plan stuff with them. Always do something. It’s not like they’re sitting at home, doing nothing. He takes vacation with each of his kids separately.”Now Nathan is planning for a funeral—and the weeks and months that come next.He hopes to set up a tuition assistance fund for St. Laurence Catholic School, where his kids attended elementary school and a place that they loved.Kon organized a GoFundMe page to help plant the seeds of the school foundation.Meanwhile, Jackie’s classmates at Rice University’s business school created another GoFundMe page to support her and future charity in the children’s names.In a message from Jackie that was posted on the page, the grieving mom said she wanted to create a foundation with themes that would “reflect the kids’ as individuals,” including: performance visual arts, autism awareness, and reading and literacy.“At the end of the day, we want this all to mean something, and that your kind intentions are also honored in a meaningful and lasting way,” she said. “Our hearts are broken right now. However, your acts of kindness have given us some comfort to pull us through.”Both Jackie and Loan were dedicated to the children.Loan loved being close to her grandkids and was actively involved in their lives. She could be found in numerous Facebook photos with Jackie and the children—including proudly posing with them at St. Laurence Catholic School for Grandparents' Day. She was also often pictured with her son, David Pham, and his kids.In October, Loan shared pictures of herself and the two sets of grandkids on social media. Edison and Olivia held a pillow with the word “family.”https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=2513820698910859&set=a.1378592475767026Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.