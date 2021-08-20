Weak Guidance Keeps Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Spiraling Down

Stjepan Kalinic
·4 min read

This article first appeared on Simply Wall St News.

Guidance is a word that can make or break the earnings report. Despite scoring a much better earnings report recently, shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)slumped to levels not seen in over 2 years due to, once again, unfavorable full-year revenue guidance.

A question to answer is whether Alteryx's current trading price of US$70.00 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let's take a look at Alteryx's outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Q2 Earnings Results

  • Q2 Non-GAAP EPS: -US$0.08 (beat by US$0.17)

  • GAAP EPS: -US$0.65 (beat by US$0.04)

  • Revenue: US$120.1m (beat by US$7.23m)

  • Q3 guidance: US$121-124m (consensus US$146.48m)

Sluggish growth doesn’t seem to be favored by the investors as the stock retraced 50% from the yearly high of US$140. Although the second-quarter results looked fine, weak guidance spooked the investors dropping the stock almost 10% instantly.

Low price ain’t attracting only the retail investors, and there are rumors circulating about a possible takeover, according to Betaville Intelligence.

View our latest analysis for Alteryx

Is Alteryx still cheap?

Alteryx seems trading at a reasonably low price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $90.48, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment.

This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What's more interesting is that Alteryx's share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be fewer chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market, given its low beta.

Forecasting the Growth

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares.

Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a low price is always a good investment, so let's also look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision.

Although the stock looks cheap, high uncertainty is on the cards for Alteryx, at least in the near future.

However, there are 3 positive factors for the company that should help the potential turnaround:

  1. High gross margins: Margins exceeding 90% are impressive, even in their industry.

  2. High total addressable market: With a market potential of over US$50b, Alteryx has plenty of expansion potential.

  3. Versatile product: Their clients are from multiple industries, from banks or hotels to other software companies. This provides for both expansion potential and downturn resilience.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although AYX is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. We recommend you consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to AYX or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you've been keeping tabs on AYX for some time but are hesitant about making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Alteryx.

If you are no longer interested in Alteryx, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with high growth potential.

Simply Wall St analyst Stjepan Kalinic and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • HSBC Banker Who Quit Over Racism Report Says Efforts To Hire More Black Leaders Failing

    A former HSBC banker who resigned is calling out the hypocrisy of banks saying they are failing to deliver on promises to hire, retain and promote more Black executives as prejudice still stymies the efforts.

  • Cango inc (CANG) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining us today are Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of the company. With that said, I am now turning the call over to Mr. Jiayuan Lin, CEO of Cango.

  • Why You Might Be Interested In Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Applied Materials, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMAT ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date...

  • Here's How to Find the Best Dividend Stocks

    If you're a veteran income investor, then you already know that not all dividend stocks are built the same. It's improved its annual payout for the past 14 years, but the company has only been a publicly traded entity since 2000.

  • Nickel Is Becoming a Battleground for Bets on Battery Future

    (Bloomberg) -- The race to supply automakers with nickel to power their batteries is pitting two of the biggest names in mining against each other. A company owned by Australian iron ore billionaire Andrew Forrest signaled its refusal to back down after a proposal to buy Canadian nickel developer Noront Resources Ltd. was trumped by the world’s biggest miner, BHP Group. And Forrest has been busy back home too: Australian nickel producer Western Areas Ltd. -- which announced this week it’s in tak

  • Is JNJ Stock A Buy After Company Announces Looming CEO Departure?

    Is JNJ stock a buy after the company announced CEO Alex Gorsky will step down on Jan. 3, leaving the company to Joaquin Duato?

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • Mexican Peso Looks to Regain Its Crown as Carry Trade King

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some emerging-market peers ramp up interest rates amid resurgent global inflation, Mexico is vying to regain its crown as the king of carry.While policy makers in Mexico have lagged behind their counterparts in Brazil, Russia and Turkey in raising borrowing costs, the peso remains attractive because of its stability, a major demand of any investor eking out small returns by borrowing in one currency and lending in another.One-month implied volatility on the peso fell to it

  • MLB, Players Ending Topps Card Deal for Fanatics Joint Venture

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are set to make a massive lineup change—ending an 70-year partnership with Topps to work with Fanatics on licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Topps has been producing baseball cards since 1951, and received an exclusive license from MLB in 2009. That agreement was later extended through […]

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions — what that tells market historians

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Eisner Outflanked by Fanatics as $600 Million Payday Foiled by MLB Players

    It’s as if Mickey Mouse packed up and made camp over at Universal. Or maybe worse. Dealmaker Michael Eisner’s latest trophy project was dealt a huge blow when the MLB Players Association decided not to renew its deal with Topps and instead team with Fanatics to offer licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Baseball and […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Thailand CBDC Trial to Test Use as Cash Substitute

    The CBDC will be used for "cash-like activities within a limited scale," such as paying for goods and services.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 83% to 116% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Famed investor Benjamin Graham once made an interesting observation: "In the short term, the market is a voting machine; but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." Put another way, a stock's price on any given day is heavily influenced by its popularity, but the underlying fundamentals ultimately matter more over time.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.