Weak Putin has to resort to nuclear blackmail, UK defense chief says

UK defense chief Antony Radakin

“He (Putin) has few options left; hence, the nuclear rhetoric,” Radakin said.

He added that Putin’s nuclear blackmail is concerning and “deeply irresponsible.”

“And while this is worrying and deeply irresponsible, it is a sign of weakness, which is precisely why the international community needs to remain strong and united,” said Radakin.

At the same time, the official declined to say how likely he thinks Putin is to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

“I would just stress the recklessness of Russia using that language around nuclear and that this is a desperate ...; we need to focus on our continued support to Ukraine and not be drawn to reckless rhetoric,” he concluded.

Putin issued the latest series of veiled threats to use nukes on Sept. 21, saying “it’s not a bluff.”

The United States said the West would “decisively” respond to any use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell later said that Putin using nukes in Ukraine would lead to a joint conventional U.S., EU, and NATO response, delivering a devastating blow to the Russian army.

