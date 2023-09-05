‘Weak, Weak Man’ Elon Musk Mocked On Own Website Over Latest Meltdown

X owner Elon Musk’s threat to sue the Anti-Defamation League isn’t going over well on his own platform.

Users of the website, known as Twitter when he purchased it last year for $44 billion, are calling him out for hypocrisy for claiming he’s a “free-speech absolutist” while also saying he has “no choice” but to sue the organization.

The ADL has criticized Musk for restoring accounts that had been previously banned for hate speech, a spike in antisemitism on the site after his takeover and for weak moderation policies.

The company’s value has plunged since Musk’s purchase, and he said on Monday that the ADL “seems to be responsible for most of our revenue loss.” He said in another post that the organization’s “unfounded accusations” have kept advertisers away.

“They have much less power in Asia, so our ad revenue there is still strong,” he wrote.

In yet another message, he said Tucker Carlson could join his lawsuit since the ADL had also pressured Fox News advertisers when Carlson was on the right-wing cable network.

Musk has also sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate after the watchdog organization reported on spikes in hate speech on his platform.

Musk’s latest legal threat draw applause from his supporters, including at least some white nationalist and antisemitic accounts.

But he also got plenty of criticism ― including more than a few who couldn’t help point out the hypocrisy of a free speech “absolutist” suing his critics:

I’m a free speech absolutist but if I don’t like your speech I’m going to sue you and if my business partners don’t like it you may be put to death. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 4, 2023

What a weak, weak man. His “free speech absolutist” platform is so fragile the mere presence of the ADL is too threatening - apparently his revenue model counts on unfettered anti-Semitism. pic.twitter.com/eyxlP8kAiG — VOTE 🇺🇸 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@CommittoVote) September 5, 2023

Bullshit. You’ve given Nazis free reign on this platform. Billionaire Rating 0/10 @elonmuskhttps://t.co/oAw902XD2e — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) September 4, 2023

if i wanted to “clear our platforms name of anti semitism” i would simply rid the platform i own of nazi propagandists rather than interacting with and promoting them — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) September 5, 2023

Amazing. He’s doubling down. He’s going full Trump - say outrageous things and then throw around frivolous lawsuits. https://t.co/s0Xa6MkbsN — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 4, 2023

The free speech absolutist is suing the Anti-Defamation League for defamation. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 5, 2023

I love the implication that the erratic management, mass layoffs, incoherent moderation, destruction of verification, decimated engineering staff, serial unbanning of racists, and crumbling infrastructure had nothing to do with twitter losing half its value. Nope, just Jews. pic.twitter.com/zW4fFAQASb — Mike Rothschild (no relation) (@rothschildmd) September 5, 2023

When someone has to tell you they’re “a critical thinker” it’s usually the opposite.



When someone asserts they’re “not antivax”, they’re almost always antivax.



When someone has to tell you… https://t.co/tbTiNI40D2 — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) September 4, 2023

Can't help feeling there's a better way... like ummm maybe banning Nazis? https://t.co/m3aO75bHHU — John Barron (@JohnBarronUSA) September 5, 2023

You know, you could also just get rid of the anti-Semitism. https://t.co/HAlsRxEV1E — Marmel (@Marmel) September 5, 2023

first thing this guy did was let all the banned neo-nazis back on here but ok! https://t.co/jfyPGIovg9 — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 4, 2023

“Free speech absolutist”, @elonmusk, means you don’t sue for defamation, yes, I realize we’re not dealing here with the most self-aware person. Even you feel you were defamed you duke it out in the public sphere, not through enforcement. https://t.co/Mv7dGaFf09 — Ron Kampeas (@kampeas) September 4, 2023

The only person to blame for Twitter's problems is Elon Musk. His divisness is what caused Twitter to lose more than 66% of its value. https://t.co/KV6K0vsDMjhttps://t.co/G9gevH9o5I — Andy Hirschfeld (@andyreports) September 5, 2023

Elon, you have given both neo-Nazis and terror-supporting islamists free reign on your platform, which is now overrun with antisemites and trolls of the ugliest variety, and now you’re trying to shoot the messenger. I suspect ADL will clean your clock in court. https://t.co/8I57FL261K — Jaime Kirzner-Roberts (@jaimekr) September 5, 2023

That's not irony, Elon - it's you finding yet another way of implying that Jews are behind all your problems, and by extension everybody else's. Bet the new blue checks are lapping this up. Stop this now. https://t.co/R6B8vlwMgz — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) September 5, 2023

Zuck fight 2.0, he won’t follow through because he will get his ass beat in discovery https://t.co/bSd98zTBpA — the information pimp (@BirdRespecter) September 4, 2023

1. Buy Twitter.

2. Reinstate all the Nazis they’d banned.

3. Ban people who fight Nazis.

4. Prioritize racist shit into everyone’s feed.

5. Write checks out of advertisers’ earnings to the most hateful people on earth, incentivizing more hate.

6. Sue people who point this out. https://t.co/T1fSfWbLs1 — Damion Schubert - @ZenOfDesign.com on bsky (@ZenOfDesign) September 5, 2023

The idiot who paid $44B to buy Twitter is now claiming there isn’t anti-Semitism on the platform https://t.co/RMFIUuyVsApic.twitter.com/yOpTs9a3BL — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) September 5, 2023

You gotta be kidding me, right? https://t.co/QVuUZuASaB — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) September 4, 2023

I look forward to the discovery https://t.co/YYrYSYqJCe — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) September 5, 2023

Billionaire bully, who pretends to be a free-speech absolutist, is a censor of the highest order, when his feelings are hurt. https://t.co/bGqLeQGACx — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) September 4, 2023

Have fun in discovery, moron. Ask your lawyers what - in legal terms - Oscar Wilde taught them https://t.co/z9xbr0GVGZ — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) September 4, 2023