Weak Yen’s Mixed Blessing Turns More Toxic for Japan

Yuko Takeo, Yoshiaki Nohara and Komaki Ito
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A weaker yen has long been considered a boon for Japan’s economy, helping blue-chip exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp. But that narrative is increasingly in question as the yen’s recent plunge aggravates the impact of surging commodity prices, hitting some businesses and consumers much harder than before.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The negative effects, or the risks from the weaker yen we’re now seeing, are unprecedented,” said Eiji Hashimoto, chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation. While steelmakers and other manufacturers benefited from past phases of yen weakness, the current spike in energy and materials costs mean “this time it’s totally different,” he said last week.

In reality, a weaker yen has been a mixed blessing for years, boosting exporters’ competitiveness abroad and the value of their overseas profits when repatriated, but also inflating costs for importers and making overseas acquisitions more expensive.

Now the weaker currency, coupled with surging crude and other commodity costs, has become even more damaging for smaller manufacturers, such as auto-parts maker Yamato Manufacturing Co., a supplier to Nissan Motor Co.

“Our materials are getting more and more expensive. There’s no benefit for us,” said Hidemi Moriya, an executive of the Nagano-based manufacturer of steel-based parts with around 110 employees.

Read more: Japan’s Cost Pressures Continue to Strengthen as War Fuels Rises

The costs of some materials have risen around 15% over the past year, and the company expects more increases in the year ahead, Moriya said. Prices of corporate goods in Japan have risen at the fastest pace in more than 40 years, with a 25% rise in the cost of iron and steel in February.

Moriya said that as a small supplier, Yamato has never been in a position to fully pass on higher costs.

“In the auto industry, it’s tough to take the stance ‘we won’t supply parts unless we’re allowed to raise prices,’” he said, adding that the company’s margins have taken a hit as a result. “We’re like a corporate middle manager. We are pressured from both above and below.”

Consumers are also feeling the pinch. Gasoline prices have soared to their highest levels since 2008, while electricity and gas bills have also risen and are set to keep going up.

Sakiko Takasawa, a 35-year-old worker at an elderly care home in Saitama prefecture, said the rise in fuel prices has been particularly tough as she drives every day to work.

“The costs of lots of different things are increasing, bit by bit. Even though I want to stock up on things when they’re cheap, they’re never cheap anymore,” said Takasawa.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, facing a summer election and aware of simmering discontent over the weak wage growth of recent decades, has been careful to show he’s aware of consumers’ struggles. Late last month, he ordered a range of measures to shield them from the impact of rising energy costs.

Many economists say the net effect of a weaker yen remains slightly positive for the economy, though the benefits may be uneven. For example, wealthier Japanese citizens with investments in U.S. stocks will have enjoyed both gains in the shares as well as the dollar.

“I do think that overall it’s still true that the weaker yen is positive for the economy,” said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute. “But we need to watch out for the fact that the inequality in impact among different economic actors is increasing.”

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has maintained his view that a weak currency is positive for Japan overall, signaling that despite the impact of rising energy costs on households, the BOJ is prepared to hunker down and keep up its easing measures.

Recent data showed that inflation in Tokyo accelerated to 0.8% in March from a year ago, the fastest clip in more than two years. Energy prices jumped 26% with the aid of the weaker yen for the biggest gain in 41 years.

Nationwide inflation is expected to pick up speed toward 2% from April when the effect of cheaper mobile phone fees starts fading out, adding to the squeeze on family budgets.

Still, for automakers such as Toyota, the weaker yen remains a boon.

In its latest earnings report, the auto giant said foreign exchange rates pushed up its operating profits in the nine months through December by 445 billion yen ($3.6 billion). In the same period, favorable rates lifted profits at Honda Motor Co. by 127 billion yen, while Nissan enjoyed a 47 billion yen foreign exchange windfall.

Masakazu Tokura, president of Japan’s powerful business lobby Keidanren, isn’t signaling too much concern either.

“Right now we’re not at a stage where we need to make a big fuss,” said Tokura, speaking to reporters this week. “If the yen keeps getting a lot weaker and material costs keep rising while growth remains tepid, we’ll see stagflation, but we’re not at that stage yet.”

Some manufacturers say dealing with currency swings is nothing new.

Ryutaro Kawaguchi, president of Hiroshima-based Meikodo Co., a maker of sewing pins and pushpins, said his company was being hit by rising prices of iron and nickel as well as a weaker yen. But he recalled that until about a decade ago, a stronger yen had forced many Japanese manufacturers to shift some production abroad.

Meikodo, with less than 100 employees, has had a factory in China’s Jiangsu Province since 2000.

“We’ve worked hard to build an overseas factory only to see a weaker yen make shipping more expensive. I’m not pleased,” Kawaguchi said. “In the end, I think you’re better off with your own nation’s currency being strong.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Wheat Soars on U.S. Crop Worries and Ukraine Export Obstacles

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat in Chicago surged as U.S. drought and trade route obstacles in Ukraine threaten to tighten global grain supplies.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineOnly 30% of America’s winter-wheat c

  • Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

    Christian Friese said it was not until after he sold the 2019 Range Rover that he heard about the long list of alleged late payments.

  • The Car Boom Is Becoming a Car Bust. Why That’s Bad News for Carvana Stock.

    The used-car company's sales growth is slowing, while the company seems to be growing too fast, according to RBC Capital Markets.

  • Jack Dorsey Has a Message That Will Make Elon Musk Very Happy

    The Twitter founder and Tesla CEO like each other and have often stood up for each other in the face of adversity.

  • Russia says it sent $650 million bond payment in rubles after US Treasury blocked dollar transfers

    Ratings agencies have said that payment in rubles on dollar bonds would put Russia in a technical default.

  • The IRS May Charge a Penalty If You Fall Into One of These 7 Categories

    If they have you dead to rights and the penalty is legitimate, you need to pay immediately or set up a payment plan with the IRS. The best way to avoid IRS penalties is to know what gets penalized. Let's say you file a tax return, only to learn you owe taxes.

  • This is Warren Buffett’s ‘first rule’ about investing. Here’s what to do if your financial adviser breaks that rule

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Of course, your financial adviser isn’t always going to be able to follow that rule — the markets do go down, and nobody beats the market every time, even Buffett himself — but when they do lose you money, how do you know when to pull the plug? “Some brokerage firms may include a target portfolio as part of their statement or a financial adviser can likely include it in a client’s portfolio review,” says Lam-Balfour.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • A 'nightmare' Russian debt default is now very likely after the US blocked payments, BlueBay strategist says

    Timothy Ash said US bondholders would likely be hurt by the Treasury's move but said it's "their own fault" for investing in Russian bonds.

  • I Asked Experts How Non-Rich People Can Build Generational Wealth, And It's So Important

    It's possible, even when the cards are stacked against you.View Entire Post ›

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

    Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses. MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to i

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Fed Is Raising Interest Rates. How Do Retirees Benefit?

    Some sectors of the population may feel the pain of interest rate hikes, while current retirees, and those near retirement, could actually benefit.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • Who owns the Cincinnati Reds baseball club? Here's the list

    Nineteen individuals or companies own a share of the Reds. Here are some details on who they are.

  • Russia’s second biggest bank VTB set for UK collapse - live updates

    ITV poised to launch bid for Channel 4 FTSE 100 closes 0.7pc higher at 7,613 Jeremy Warner: China gets its Covid comeuppance, but we cannot gloat Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • 93% of HSA Holders Are Making This Huge Mistake

    You could pad an existing IRA or 401(k) plan, or you could fund a health savings account, or HSA. The beauty of HSAs is that they offer more tax benefits than IRAs and 401(k)s. With a traditional IRA or 401(k), your contributions go in on a pre-tax basis, but investment gains are taxed eventually, and withdrawals are subject to taxes as well.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 53% to 62% to Buy Right Now

    2022 has not been kind to growth stocks, and while the past few weeks have been a reprieve, there are still plenty of stocks down substantially from their all-time highs. Block (NYSE: SQ) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down more than 53% and 62%, respectively, from their 52-week highs, which were both set in mid-2021. Both Block and PayPal dominate the fintech industry, and while their stock prices might be down today, their futures look bright.