Weakened Cyclone Freddy batters Madagascar, killing 4

LAETITIA BEZAIN
·3 min read

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — A weakened Cyclone Freddy which pummeled Madagascar Tuesday night with heavy rains and strong destructive winds, killing four people, is continuing to wreak havoc in the southwest of the Indian Ocean nation.

Freddy battered the western city of Mananjary and left 16,660 people displaced and damaged nearly 5,000 homes in the country, according to the latest provisional assessment by Madagascar's risk and disaster management office. But somewhat weaker winds and better preparation staved off further damage.

The cyclone had waned slightly over land, with the state's meteorological office measuring average winds of 50 kilometers (31 miles) per hour and reduced gusts of 70 kilometers (43 miles) per hour.

The red alerts issued for Madagascar’s east coast were lifted Wednesday morning and the southwestern regions of the island have now been placed on “blue alert,” indicating a phase of post-cyclone damage assessment, rescue and recovery.

“Recently built utilities, schools, stadium and health centers have been affected including houses by the seafront whose roofs were blown off,” said Martin Raveloarimanana, a church minister in Mananjary. “We try to repair what can be repaired and to clean up."

Raveloarimanana said that better preparation and early evacuations limited damage and risk to life. But he added that the region was still recovering from Cyclone Batsirai that pummeled the region in February last year and the new damage has only added to residents' despair.

Authorities say 64 tons of relief food rations have been made available to the region.

“Bananas and breadfruit trees fell because of the winds," said Gabriel Ravelomanantsoa, a resident of Antsenavolo, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of Mananjary. “This is what people eat daily and everything is now destroyed.”

But he added: "Homes were not affected that much as everyone had reinforced their house because we had information in advance.”

Vatovavy region authorities, where Mananjary is located, reported that 12,000 people were displaced. The region's governor told The Associated Press that officials are “still in the process of taking stock of the damage.”

Freddy, now classified as a “moderate tropical storm,” is projected to leave the island Wednesday evening. It is set to travel across the Mozambican Channel where it will likely regain strength as it barrels towards mainland Africa, with Mozambique in its path, the United Nation's meteorological center in Reunion estimated. It is due to make landfall in the country on Friday morning.

The U.N. weather agency warned that the cyclone will lash Mozambique as a “strong tropical storm with potentially damaging winds.”

A regional climate center based in Botswana also warned of “heavy to extreme rainfall" over some parts of Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and South Africa.

Meanwhile, fears of a new cyclone forming near the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean were raised after Reunion's cyclone center said it's monitoring a new tropical depression that “has significant potential to strengthen into a tropical storm by Thursday.”

___

Associated Press writer Wanjohi Kabukuru in Mombasa, Kenya, contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch: Warning came too late for woman run over by a moose

    A woman walking her dog on a snowy sidewalk in Alaska was kicked in the head by a moose charging down the same sidewalk.

  • Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of bishop at Los Angeles home

    Carlos Medina, 65, was arrested in connection with the murder of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell, officials said Monday. Medina is the husband of the bishop's housekeeper.

  • Former US Rep. Adam Kinzinger to release book in October

    Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the Illinois Republican who broke with his party two years ago after the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, has a book deal. The Open Field, a Penguin Random House imprint overseen by Maria Shriver, announced Tuesday that Kinzinger's “Renegade: My Life in Faith, the Military, and Defending America from Trump’s Attack on Democracy” is scheduled for release on Oct. 17. “Ever since my final falling-out with the GOP, on the day of the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump’s followers, I have wanted to tell the inside story of how my party and also my faith have been hijacked by extremists who represent a real danger to our democracy,” Kinzinger said in a statement.

  • Biden admin won't veto ITC's Apple Watch import ban ruling

    (Reuters) -The Biden Administration will not overrule a U.S. International Trade Commission decision that could block imports of Apple Inc's Apple Watches for infringing AliveCor Inc patents related to heart monitoring, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Tuesday. An AliveCor spokesperson also said it had been informed there would be no veto of the ruling. Any ITC ban is still on hold while Apple and AliveCor continue to clash over the patents.

  • Charles River Labs stock tumbles after DOJ subpoena disclosed, downbeat profit outlook

    Shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) tumbled 10.1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the provider of contract research services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies disclosed that it was subpoenaed by the U.S. Department of Justice related to non-human primate (NHP) supply chain, and provided a downbeat profit outlook for 2023. The company said it was informed that the DOJ investigation relates to several shipments of NHPs received by the company from its Cambodian supplier. “Due to ongoing investigations and the heightened focus on the Cambodian NHP supply chain in recent months, Charles River has voluntarily suspended NHP shipments from Cambodia at this time,” the company said in a statement.

  • Lincoln Riley tight end use at USC is a point of fascination

    One wonders how much #USC's tight end use will evolve if Duce Robinson comes aboard. More at the @VoiceOfCFB.

  • Commanders expected to franchise tag DT Da’Ron Payne

    It sounds like one of the Bears' top free agent options will soon be off the market as the Commanders are expected to tag Da'Ron Payne.

  • Bears trade rumors don't come together in PFF writeup

    Many Bears fans have dreamed of Ryan Poles trading for Tee Higgins or DeAndre Hopkins, but PFF predicts those WRs will go elsewhere.

  • Iran sentences detained US-based opposition figure to death

    A senior member of a U.S.-based Iranian opposition group held by Iran and accused of orchestrating a deadly 2008 mosque bombing has been sentenced to death, authorities said Tuesday. Iran says Jamshid Sharmahd, a 67-year-old Iranian-German national and U.S. resident, is the leader of the armed wing of a group advocating the restoration of the monarchy that was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the death sentence is “absolutely unacceptable" and that there would be a “clear reaction,” without elaborating.

  • Citadel joins a growing number of firms rolling out internships for undergrads looking for a fast track to the buy side

    More firms on the buy side are looking to tap into talent that might traditionally look to work at investment banks out of college.

  • Fed’s Bullard: Markets have overpriced a recession

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Wednesday said he thought markets are too pessimistic about the U.S. economy.

  • 'Travel will be difficult to impossible,' NWS says as major winter storm looms

    Travel is expected to be "difficult to impossible" with the latest winter storm to hit the region, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Cross-country winter storm unleashes its wrath with millions at risk of blizzard conditions, significant icing

    The peak of a multi-threat, major winter storm is expected Wednesday as millions of people across the U.S. face dangerous threats of heavy snow, blizzard conditions and significant icing. The massive snowstorm could even go down in the history books for parts of the Upper Midwest.

  • Massive winter storm moves in as South prepares for heat wave

    A massive winter storm is on its way to wreak havoc on a large swath of the country while the South prepares for a record February heat wave. Blizzard warnings are in effect for Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, the Dakotas and Minnesota. Up to 2 feet of snow is possible in the upper Midwest, from South Dakota to Minnesota to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

  • Florida's Great Displacement has already begun

    Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.

  • How the fading La Nina pattern will impact hurricane season activity in 2023

    With less than 100 days until the start of the tropical cyclone season on June 1, forecasters are paying close attention to critical areas of the Pacific to determine what climate patterns will be in control for the 2023 season.

  • Winter storm ahead for Minnesota

    Today a winter weather advisory will encompass the northern half of state, with 2-4 inches expected. But all eyes are on later in the week, when more than 8 inches of snow is expected.

  • Significant snowstorm bearing down on Fort Collins, Northern Colorado

    The February storm is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in Larimer County, bringing wind gusts to 45 mph and below-zero temperatures.

  • Arctic storm to blast High Desert with cold, wind, rain and snow

    Arctic air is expected to surge into the High Desert, dropping high temps into the 40s and bringing rain, snow and wind.

  • Batten down the hatches: Strong winds, winter weather anticipated throughout Arizona

    Peak gusts in metro Phoenix could reach as much as 55 mph, with areas like Prescott climbing north of 70 mph. Flagstaff could see 12 inches of snow.