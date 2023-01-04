Weakened support for Ukraine would invite further Russian aggression, Germany warns

“As bitter as it is, every sign of weakening support means encouraging Putin to carry on," said Baerbock.

She urged Western countries to continue supplying Ukraine with weapons to fight Russia and stressed that supplying air defense systems to Ukraine is “fundamental.”

“Since we want this war to end with Ukraine's victory, we must ask ourselves again and again how we can improve our help to Ukraine to protect its citizens and its civilian infrastructure,” the minister added.

Earlier, media reported that the German government is prepared to seize frozen Russian assets and use them to fund Ukraine’s defense and economic recovery.

