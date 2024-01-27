‘Weakened’ Ukraine can’t launch offensive against Russia and must focus on defence, say US officials

Ukraine is too weak to launch another counter-offensive against Russia this year and should concentrate on defence, US officials have said.

White House insiders told The Washington Post that last year’s failed counter-offensive had exhausted Ukraine and was shaping military plans for 2024.

“It’s pretty clear that it will be difficult for them to try to mount the same kind of major push on all fronts that they tried to do last year,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

The switch in tactics comes as Joe Biden struggles to persuade a Republican-dominated Congress to approve a $61 billion (£50 billion) military aid bill for Ukraine.

‘Hold, build and strike’ strategy

Nato poured massive resources into a Ukrainian counter-offensive last year but the results were limited with Russia’s dense minefields, intricate trenches and lethal air superiority largely holding back Ukraine’s army.

And, although President Volodymyr Zelensky has insisted that Ukraine is still on the front foot, Ukrainian soldiers along the eastern front line in Donbas have been preparing defensive positions, installing tank traps and mines, and strengthening trench systems.

Western analysts have described this as part of a “hold, build and strike” strategy that should buy time for Ukraine to go on the offensive again in 2025.

Ukrainian soldiers in front of buildings destroyed by a Russian rocket attack - Anadolu

“If this year is used wisely, core problems are addressed and the right lessons are applied from the 2023 offensive, Ukraine can take another shot at inflicting a major defeat on Russian forces,” wrote analysts Michael Kofman, Rob Lee and Dara Massicot for the War on the Rocks website.

Vladimir Putin has not commented on Ukraine’s apparent switch to a more defensive strategy, although he has been emboldened by the failure of Ukraine’s counter-offensive.

On Saturday, he hosted Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarus president, on the 80th anniversary of the lifting of the Nazi siege of Leningrad during the Second World War.

The pair laid wreaths at a new memorial near St Petersburg marking Nazi war crimes, playing to Putin’s propaganda machine that has framed his invasion of Ukraine as an existential mission to destroy a new generation of Nazis.

Leningrad was renamed St Petersburg after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.