'Weaker and weaker': Donna Adelson lawyer blasts her treatment in jail, asks for home arrest

An attorney for Donna Adelson, the latest person charged in the 2014 murder of Dan Markel, alleged in court documents that she has been subjected to "cruel and inhumane conditions" in her two-plus weeks at the Leon County Detention Facility.

Marissel Descalzo, Adelson's Miami attorney, asked in a motion filed Tuesday that Donna Adelson be moved from solitary confinement or alternatively that she be placed on house arrest. Among other things, Descalzo said Donna Adelson has been sitting "naked" on a mattress on the floor and given no eating utensils.

Descalzo wrote that after Adelson arrived at the jail on Nov. 20, she was placed in the infirmary under direct supervision before being moved to a small solitary unit with "a toilet, a sink, a mattress on the floor and a dirty blanket. She has requested a book or Bible but has not been given anything and has been forced to eat her food with her hands."

Donna Adelson sits in the Leon County Detention Facility for her first court appearance Nov. 21, 2023.

The day after Donna Adelson's arrival at the jail, her lawyer said a mental health official asked her about medications she was taking but she "felt uncomfortable" because she couldn't see the person's face and wasn't sure they were a health-care professional.

"When Donna made her concerns known, the official told Donna that Donna 'is a fancy white lady who murdered her son and now thinks she has rights,'" the defense motion says. "The official joked with the other guards about this outside Donna's door."

Further, Descalzo wrote that since that interaction, some jail staff have treated her with "cruelty," including denying her blood pressure medication and preventing her from showering for days at a time. She said Donna Adelson has been allowed to call her husband, Harvey Adelson, only once and that she has not been able to call her lawyer.

Angela Green-Sherrod, a spokeswoman for the Leon County Sheriff's Office, said the agency's standard policy is not to comment on ongoing legal matters.

"We cannot discuss the specific details of the pending motion at this time, but the Leon County Detention Facility takes the care, custody, and control of everyone in our facility very seriously," Green-Sherrod said in an email.

Descalzo alleged that jail officials were "intentionally punishing" Adelson, who hasn't been convicted of a crime, which she said was a violation of her constitutional rights.

"Instead of providing her actual medical care, the jail has shown deliberate indifference to Donna's medical needs ... and letting her become weaker and weaker as she sits in her cell naked all day with nothing but a mattress on the floor."

Charlie Adelson is cross examined by Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman during his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Donna Adelson was arrested Nov. 13 as she and her husband tried to board a flight out of Miami International Airport with one-way tickets to Vietnam, a non-extradition country. She was held at a Miami jail before she was transported to Tallahassee.

She is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the murder-for-hire killing of Markel, her former son-in-law. Donna Adelson's son, Charlie Adelson, a Fort Lauderdale periodontist, was convicted in the murder a week before her arrest after an eight-day trial at the Leon County Courthouse.

Markel, a Florida State law professor, was fatally shot in the garage of his Betton Hills home on July 18, 2014, the victim of a murder-for-hire hit. It happened in the wake of a bitter divorce between Markel and Wendi Adelson, Donna and Harvey's daughter, and ongoing battles over custody of their two kids.

The two hit men, Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera, and Katie Magbanua, Charlie Adelson's ex-girlfriend and his link to the killers, have all been convicted in the murder.

Descalzo wrote that Donna Adelson faced harsh treatment even before arriving in Leon County. After she was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, she was placed in an isolation cell in a psychiatric unit.

The motion says she had no access to clothes, cups, silverware, books, blankets or toiletries and that while she was allowed to call counsel, she couldn't use the phone to contact her family. After two psychological evaluations, she was moved within four days to general population, where she was allowed to make more calls.

When she was moved from Miami to Tallahassee, she was placed in the back of a transport vehicle with no water, Descalzo wrote. She tried but couldn't get the attention of officers to tell them she needed water and a restroom stop.

"Approximately 4-5 hours into the trip, when the officers finally checked on her, Donna was shaking, dehydrated and unable to stand up or move," Descalzo wrote. "As a result, the officers had to call paramedics to a rest stop."

