Should Weakness in Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC's (LON:ALFA) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Alfa Financial Software Holdings (LON:ALFA) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.3%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Alfa Financial Software Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for Alfa Financial Software Holdings

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alfa Financial Software Holdings is:

34% = UK£21m ÷ UK£64m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.34 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings' Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Alfa Financial Software Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.5% which is quite remarkable. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Alfa Financial Software Holdings' meagre five year net income growth average of 4.8%. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Alfa Financial Software Holdings' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 14% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Alfa Financial Software Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Alfa Financial Software Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

A low three-year median payout ratio of 14% (implying that the company retains the remaining 86% of its income) suggests that Alfa Financial Software Holdings is retaining most of its profits. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this fact. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Alfa Financial Software Holdings only recently started paying a dividend so the management must have decided the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 97% over the next three years.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Alfa Financial Software Holdings has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investing in Barclays (LON:BARC) a year ago would have delivered you a 39% gain

    The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by...

  • Fed Concerns Have Distracted Investors From Russia-Ukraine Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- A potential escalation of the standoff at Ukraine’s border risks hitting economies and companies around the world, and catching a number of investors off guard.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottThe long-simmering tensions over Russia’s troop buildup

  • Meta just suffered the largest one-day wipeout in US corporate history. Its valuation slumped by nearly $240 billion.

    In its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday, Meta said Facebook user numbers were down for the first time, as its metaverse business lost $10 billion.

  • 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock Set to Crush the Market This Year

    The semiconductor industry is responsible for producing the advanced computer chips which power our most prized consumer electronics. The strong gains were generated thanks to soaring demand, which was met with crippling supply shortages caused by pandemic-related production shutdowns across Asia and Europe. Semiconductor-service company Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) was a big beneficiary of the industry's growth in 2021, and it's also set for a strong 2022.

  • Mark Zuckerberg told Meta employees to zero in on video because they're up against an 'unprecedented level of competition' from TikTok, report says

    Zuckerberg said Meta would focus on the short-form-video feature Instagram Reels, which closely resembles TikTok, after posting disastrous earnings.

  • Kohl's adopts 'poison pill', says buyout offers undervalue it

    Last month, activist investor Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research Corp offered to buy the department-store chain for $64 a share, valuing it at roughly $9 billion. Around the same time, sources told Reuters that Sycamore Partners was also preparing an all-cash offer for Kohl's at $65 per share. Without naming its suitors, Kohl's said on Thursday the offers did not adequately reflect its future growth and cash flow generation.

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Art

  • $300 a Month in These 3 REITs Could Make You a Millionaire

    Setting aside $100 a month for each of these three real estate investment trusts (REITs) could make you a millionaire in the span of just over three decades. The first REIT here is W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). A $1,000 investment in W.P. Carey 10 years ago would have grown to $3,100 today, which works out to a 12% annual return.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    A good way to amass a great fortune is to hang on to shares of successful companies for a very long time.

  • Novavax: Offering an Attractive Additional Entry Point, Says Analyst

    Better late than never, right? Finally, and after several delays, on Tuesday, Novavax (NVAX) announced it had submitted to the FDA its request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373. The setbacks the company had encountered on the path toward the filing mostly revolved around manufacturing issues. As such, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani thinks a “key component” in driving approvals will be “confidence from government agencies in the company's global manufacturing

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the easy-money era is over — and says the crypto craze is overblown

    The Bridgewater Associates boss explained why stocks have dropped, urged investors not to hold cash, and laid out several risks of owning crypto.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Have Crashed More Than 60%

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that have crashed more than 60%. Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) have plummeted close to 70% from the peak set in early 2021. Investors worried that the virtual care provider's valuation got too frothy after a huge run-up fueled by COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Alibaba (BABA) closed the most recent trading day at $122.22, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session.

  • Ford Stock Chart Tells Where to Buy the Earnings Dip

    Amazon , Snap and others in tech are bursting higher on earnings and automotive bulls were hopeful that Ford's push to EV would pave a similar path for the stock today. If it goes back above this zone, perhaps it can fill the gap.

  • Which Is the Better Buy: Fantom or Cardano?

    These two popular cryptocurrencies both trade in the $1 to $2 range. Which has a better chance of moving beyond that price point?

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Forget Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): 10 EV Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks to buy for long-term gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Forget Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): 5 EV Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains. 2021 was the year for electric vehicle stocks. In addition to a dramatic increase […]

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Pfizer (PFE) This Earnings Season?

    Pfizer (PFE) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.