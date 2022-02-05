Should Weakness in Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC's (LON:ALFA) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Alfa Financial Software Holdings (LON:ALFA) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.3%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Alfa Financial Software Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alfa Financial Software Holdings is:

34% = UK£21m ÷ UK£64m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.34 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings' Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Alfa Financial Software Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.5% which is quite remarkable. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Alfa Financial Software Holdings' meagre five year net income growth average of 4.8%. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Alfa Financial Software Holdings' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 14% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Alfa Financial Software Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Alfa Financial Software Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

A low three-year median payout ratio of 14% (implying that the company retains the remaining 86% of its income) suggests that Alfa Financial Software Holdings is retaining most of its profits. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this fact. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Alfa Financial Software Holdings only recently started paying a dividend so the management must have decided the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 97% over the next three years.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Alfa Financial Software Holdings has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

