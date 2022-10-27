Should Weakness in Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc's (LON:AFM) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's (LON:AFM) recent performance, when its stock has declined 12% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting is:

6.4% = UK£8.5m ÷ UK£133m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's Earnings Growth And 6.4% ROE

At first glance, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 19%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. In spite of this, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 30% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.7%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is AFM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AFM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's significant three-year median payout ratio of 80% (where it is retaining only 20% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Additionally, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 50% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 20% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Alpha Financial Markets Consulting certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

