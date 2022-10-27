Should Weakness in Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc's (LON:AFM) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It is hard to get excited after looking at Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's (LON:AFM) recent performance, when its stock has declined 12% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting is:

6.4% = UK£8.5m ÷ UK£133m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's Earnings Growth And 6.4% ROE

At first glance, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 19%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. In spite of this, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 30% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.7%.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is AFM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AFM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's significant three-year median payout ratio of 80% (where it is retaining only 20% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Additionally, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 50% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 20% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Alpha Financial Markets Consulting certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Letter: Covering the bases on proposals

    Some people believe Michigan's lockdown for COVID necessary, others don't.

  • Polarean Imaging's (LON:POLX) investors will be pleased with their notable 96% return over the last three years

    By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual...

  • Europe likely to see another jumbo interest rate increase

    The European Central Bank is set to follow the playbook of the U.S. Federal Reserve in making its second big interest rate increase in a row on Thursday, underlining its determination to stamp out the record inflation that threatens to sink the 19-country euro area into recession. An increase of three-quarters of a percentage point is the likely outcome of the meeting based on public comments from bank officials. The 25-member governing council led by bank President Christine Lagarde made the same record hike at its last meeting on Sept. 8, echoing drastic moves by the Fed, which hiked by three-quarters of a point for the third straight time last month.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.

  • GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough

    CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With High Yields; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets are volatile, with an overall bear trend combining with short rallies to confuse investors. Economic headwinds are piling up, in the form of stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and tighter money from the Federal Reserve, growing evidence of a slowing economy, and an increased potential for a deep recession in the next few months. For investors focused on defense, blue chip dividend stocks are natural plays. The blue chips are stocks with reputations for high quality, capable

  • Want $1,000 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $31,300 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Every so often, the stock market presents investors with what can be best described as a "buckle up and hold on" sort of year. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted firmly into a bear market in 2022, with the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 38% of its value from its all-time high set in November. Dividend stocks might be the answer.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.

  • A Bear Market Gift: This Top-Notch Dividend Stock Is Down 38%

    Alexandria Real Estate Equities' (NYSE: ARE) stock price has plummeted roughly 38% from its recent peak. The sell-off in Alexandria is a gift for dividend-seeking investors. With its stock price tumbling, the real estate investment trust's (REIT) dividend yield has risen to 3.4%.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • The Fed is slammed with a 'trilemma' of problems and will slow rate hikes to prevent something breaking in the financial system, Mohamed El-Erian says

    The Fed will slow its pace of rate hikes to prevent something breaking in the financial system, Mohamed El-Erian said.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood was quiet last week. The co-founder, CEO, and ace stock picker of Ark Invest didn't add to more than a single position in her firm's popular exchange-traded funds on any trading day, and she didn't buy anything at all on Friday. Ark Invest added to several of Wood's favorite positions on Monday, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.91% and 24.17%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

    Given the positive dynamics in the energy sector and the income potential, investing in energy stocks is a no-brainer.

  • 2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Are Surging. Here’s Why and What Happens Next.

    It started with a rally alongside stocks, but Bitcoin's massive move higher is largely due to traders covering ill-timed bets against the crypto market.

  • 3 Big-Time Passive Income Stocks to Consider Loading Up On During the Bear Market

    Bear markets can be an opportunity for those with cash sitting on the sidelines. With stock prices falling more than 20%, dividend yields are surging. Three high-quality companies currently offering big-time dividend yields because of the bear market are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Walgreen Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • Dave Ramsey Says Your Car Could Cost You $10 Million -- and He May Be Right

    The answer to that question is definitely no. Unfortunately, many people are giving up that much money, thanks to their vehicles -- at least according to finance expert Dave Ramsey. Here's what Ramsey has to say about why your vehicle could come at such a steep price. Ramsey warned that your vehicle could cost you millions of dollars as a result of the opportunity cost associated with always having a car payment.