Is Weakness In Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 21% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Ambertech (ASX:AMO). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Ambertech's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ambertech is:

16% = AU$3.6m ÷ AU$22m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Ambertech's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Ambertech seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 15%. This certainly adds some context to Ambertech's exceptional 57% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Ambertech's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Ambertech's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Ambertech Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Ambertech is 36%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 64%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Ambertech is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

While Ambertech has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Ambertech's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 5 risks we have identified for Ambertech by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

