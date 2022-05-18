Is Weakness In AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

AUB Group (ASX:AUB) has had a rough three months with its share price down 19%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study AUB Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AUB Group is:

15% = AU$93m ÷ AU$614m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

AUB Group's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, AUB Group's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.9% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for AUB Group's moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that AUB Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 6.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is AUB fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is AUB Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

AUB Group has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 69%, meaning that it is left with only 31% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, AUB Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 71%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that AUB Group's future ROE will be 14% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with AUB Group's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

