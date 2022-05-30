Will Weakness in Auto Trader Group plc's (LON:AUTO) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Auto Trader Group's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Auto Trader Group is:

52% = UK£245m ÷ UK£473m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.52 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Auto Trader Group's Earnings Growth And 52% ROE

First thing first, we like that Auto Trader Group has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 18% which is quite remarkable. Yet, Auto Trader Group has posted measly growth of 3.3% over the past five years. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or or poor allocation of capital.

We then performed a comparison between Auto Trader Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 3.3% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AUTO? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Auto Trader Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Auto Trader Group has a decent three-year median payout ratio of 31% (or a retention ratio of 69%), it has seen very little growth in earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Auto Trader Group has been paying dividends over a period of seven years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 32%. As a result, Auto Trader Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 55% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Auto Trader Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

