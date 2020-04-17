Should Weakness in B3 Consulting Group AB (publ)'s (STO:B3) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

B3 Consulting Group (STO:B3) has had a rough three months with its share price down 42%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on B3 Consulting Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for B3 Consulting Group is:

13% = kr18m ÷ kr138m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every SEK1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SEK0.13 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

B3 Consulting Group's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, B3 Consulting Group's ROE looks acceptable. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 17%, we aren't very excited. Additionally, the flat earnings seen by B3 Consulting Group over the past five years doesn't paint a very bright picture. Not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. Therefore, the flat earnings growth could be the result of other factors. These include low earnings retention or poor capital allocation.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that B3 Consulting Group's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 13% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if B3 Consulting Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is B3 Consulting Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

B3 Consulting Group doesn't pay any dividend, which means that it is retaining all of its earnings. This makes us question why the company is retaining so much of its profits and still generating almost no growth? It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.