Should Weakness in Brickworks Limited's (ASX:BKW) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 7.6% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Brickworks (ASX:BKW). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Brickworks' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Brickworks is:

9.7% = AU$240m ÷ AU$2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.10.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Brickworks' Earnings Growth And 9.7% ROE

At first glance, Brickworks' ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.7%. Even so, Brickworks has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 18%. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 11% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Brickworks fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Brickworks Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Brickworks has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 39% (or a retention ratio of 61%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Brickworks has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 50% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 6.6%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Brickworks certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

