Is Weakness In Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 14% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Coats Group (LON:COA). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Coats Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Coats Group is:

17% = US$116m ÷ US$681m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Coats Group's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Coats Group seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 21% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Despite the moderate return on equity, Coats Group has posted a net income growth of 2.2% over the past five years. So, there could be some other factors at play that could be impacting the company's growth. For instance, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing Coats Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 2.7% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Coats Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Coats Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 34% (implying that the company retains the remaining 66% of its income), Coats Group's earnings growth was quite low. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Coats Group has been paying dividends over a period of six years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 30%. As a result, Coats Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 19% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Coats Group's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

