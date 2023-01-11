Will Weakness in Combined Motor Holdings Limited's (JSE:CMH) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 6.7% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Combined Motor Holdings (JSE:CMH). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Combined Motor Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Combined Motor Holdings is:

39% = R451m ÷ R1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every ZAR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated ZAR0.39 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Combined Motor Holdings' Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

First thing first, we like that Combined Motor Holdings has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Combined Motor Holdings was able to see a decent net income growth of 12% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Combined Motor Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 3.6% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Combined Motor Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Combined Motor Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Combined Motor Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 65%, meaning that it is left with only 35% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Combined Motor Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Combined Motor Holdings' performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Combined Motor Holdings' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

