Should Weakness in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) has had a rough month with its share price down 4.2%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is:

24% = US$116m ÷ US$488m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.24.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a significantly high ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 23% the company's ROE is pretty decent. However, while Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a pretty respectable ROE, its five year net income decline rate was 15%. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 7.0% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is CBRL worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CBRL is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a high three-year median payout ratio of 60% (that is, it is retaining 40% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Moreover, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 73% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's future ROE will rise to 35% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

