Is Weakness In Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 15% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Dillard's (NYSE:DDS). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Dillard's' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dillard's is:

57% = US$924m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.57 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Dillard's' Earnings Growth And 57% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Dillard's has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 25% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Dillard's' considerable five year net income growth of 42% was to be expected.

We then compared Dillard's' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Dillard's''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Dillard's Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Dillard's' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 1.6%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 98% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Dillard's is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Dillard's' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

