Will Weakness in My E.G. Services Berhad's (KLSE:MYEG) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at My E.G. Services Berhad's (KLSE:MYEG) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.0% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to My E.G. Services Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for My E.G. Services Berhad is:

22% = RM408m ÷ RM1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.22.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of My E.G. Services Berhad's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

At first glance, My E.G. Services Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for My E.G. Services Berhad's moderate 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 5.0% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MYEG? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is My E.G. Services Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

My E.G. Services Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 29%, which implies that it retains the remaining 71% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, My E.G. Services Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 31% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that My E.G. Services Berhad's future ROE will be 19% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with My E.G. Services Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

