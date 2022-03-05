Should Weakness in Eckoh plc's (LON:ECK) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With its stock down 28% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Eckoh (LON:ECK). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Eckoh's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Eckoh

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Eckoh is:

12% = UK£2.7m ÷ UK£22m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.12.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Eckoh's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Eckoh seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. This probably goes some way in explaining Eckoh's moderate 17% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Eckoh's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 23% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ECK? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Eckoh Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Eckoh has a three-year median payout ratio of 58% (which means it retains 42% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Eckoh is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Eckoh certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Its earnings growth is decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Eckoh and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • National Health Investors, Inc.'s (NYSE:NHI) Stock's Been Going Strong: Could Weak Financials Mean The Market Will Correct Its Share Price?

    National Health Investors' (NYSE:NHI) stock is up by a considerable 5.4% over the past week. However, in this article...

  • Silver Prices Extend Rally After Strong Jobs Data

    Silver prices move higher amid growing supply concerns over precious metals.

  • Chelsea Clinton Buys Large Block of Clover Health Stock

    Clover Health Investments stock has tumbled this year. Clinton paid $252,530 on March 3 for 100,000 Clover Health shares, a per-share average price of $2.53, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares acquired now represent her stock holdings in the company.

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Again Today

    Capping one of the worst weeks of its life as a stock, Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) share price took a more than 11% hit on Friday. The latest blow was a recommendation downgrade and a deep price target cut from an analyst at a high-profile investment bank. Joining a clutch of fellow prognosticators trimming their expectations for Sea Limited stock was Ranjan Sharma, of JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks That Are Ready to Rip 50% Higher (Or More)

    What can we make of the headlines today, and how will the stock market react? These are the question that every investor must answer, in order to make a rational portfolio allocation, but the answers are, simply, less than clear. Geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, spiking oil prices, a probable reversal of Federal Reserve policy going forward – these are the main headwinds blowing in right now. Covering the scene for JPMorgan, chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has outlined si

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Big Block of Occidental Petroleum Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway disclosed the purchase of nearly 30 million shares of Occidental Petroleum. The move could have been initiated by Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett.

  • Where Should You Invest Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice

    Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to build wealth over time, but choosing the right investments is key. When the market is shaky, it can be challenging to ensure you're investing in stocks that have the potential to weather the storm. Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and successful investors of all time, so when he gives advice about stock picking, it pays to listen.

  • 2 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Maybe the sector has been beaten down too much, or it's the role oil (now up to $100 per barrel) is playing in current geopolitical events, but electric vehicle stocks are up strongly over the past month. While a number of legacy carmakers like Ford and General Motors are down by around 10%, many EV makers are higher by about the same percentage or more. While there will be plenty of speed bumps ahead, because no industry revolution ever goes smoothly, the following electric vehicle duo still looks ready for a bull run.

  • Down 64% in 2022, This No-Brainer Metaverse Stock Can Be Bought for Just $8

    Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is a spatial data company that provides software that organizations and individuals use to digitize parts of the physical world to create "digital twins" that can then be incorporated, manipulated, and utilized in a 3D platform. The company's record earnings results for 2021, released on Feb. 16, didn't help matters either: Along with rising revenue, it reported a larger-than-expected loss and tepid guidance led investors to press the sell button. Matterport's stock price plunged 17% on the day following its earnings release, as investors panicked at the sight of a slowdown in its growth.

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Subsidiary Modifies Boeing 737 MAX Order

    Alaska Air (ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines' modified Boeing order of bigger MAX 10s and longer-range MAX 8s is expected to maximize revenues by offering more seats and helping reduce unit costs.

  • Is it High Time to Put Majority of Your Portfolio in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index […]

  • What Market Sell-Off? This Tech Stock Is Flying in 2022

    Shares of this cybersecurity specialist are crushing the broader market and seem primed for more upside.

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Insider Transactions Reveal why the Stock might have a Future

    Investors sometimes get a better picture of a company from what the insiders do, instead of what they say. That is why we will analyze the recent insider transactions for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), and see if they are justified on a fundamental basis.

  • Want to Be a Contrarian Investor? Buy Viatris Stock Now

    Shares of this generic drug manufacturer are down by more than 30% in the past month, but it's probable that the market is overreacting to the long-term importance of the recent subpar earnings. 2021 was Viatris' first full year as a unified entity -- a company formed by the spinoff and merger of Pfizer's generic drug division with another generic maker called Mylan.

  • I Want to Love This Farm REIT, but I Just Can't

    Farmland is a reliable property type you can own via a real estate investment trust, but the most direct option can be hard to love.

  • 2 of the Cheapest Stocks I Own

    In that regard, the price-to-earnings (P/E) and the price-to-free-cash-flow (P/FCF) ratios are the two primary metrics I consider. The P/E measures how much you pay per dollar of earnings per share. It can be influenced by changes in the market price of a stock, changes in net profits, and changes in shares outstanding.