Will Weakness in EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc's (LON:EKF) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at EKF Diagnostics Holdings' (LON:EKF) recent performance, when its stock has declined 21% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to EKF Diagnostics Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EKF Diagnostics Holdings is:

17% = UK£16m ÷ UK£95m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, EKF Diagnostics Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.4% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to EKF Diagnostics Holdings' exceptional 40% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared EKF Diagnostics Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 1.0% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about EKF Diagnostics Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is EKF Diagnostics Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

EKF Diagnostics Holdings' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 45%, meaning the company retains 55% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like EKF Diagnostics Holdings is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

While EKF Diagnostics Holdings has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 47%. Still, forecasts suggest that EKF Diagnostics Holdings' future ROE will drop to 11% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with EKF Diagnostics Holdings' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

