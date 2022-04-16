Will Weakness in Entegris, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 18% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Entegris' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Entegris is:

24% = US$409m ÷ US$1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.24.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Entegris' Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that Entegris has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 18% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Entegris' exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Entegris' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 20% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Entegris''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Entegris Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Entegris' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 15%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 85% of its profits. So it looks like Entegris is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Entegris has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 9.4% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Entegris' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

