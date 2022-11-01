Should Weakness in FFI Holdings Limited's (ASX:FFI) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 17% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard FFI Holdings (ASX:FFI). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to FFI Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FFI Holdings is:

2.9% = AU$1.2m ÷ AU$42m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.03.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

FFI Holdings' Earnings Growth And 2.9% ROE

As you can see, FFI Holdings' ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 8.1%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. In spite of this, FFI Holdings was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 23% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared FFI Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 13%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about FFI Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is FFI Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that FFI Holdings has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of FFI Holdings' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

