Is Weakness In Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX:FSG) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Field Solutions Holdings (ASX:FSG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Field Solutions Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Field Solutions Holdings is:

8.3% = AU$3.4m ÷ AU$41m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Field Solutions Holdings' Earnings Growth And 8.3% ROE

At first glance, Field Solutions Holdings' ROE doesn't look very promising. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 3.9% which we definitely can't overlook. Especially when you consider Field Solutions Holdings' exceptional 56% net income growth over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. So, there might well be other reasons for the earnings to grow. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

As a next step, we compared Field Solutions Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 26%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Field Solutions Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Field Solutions Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Field Solutions Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Field Solutions Holdings' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Field Solutions Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

