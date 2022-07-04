Should Weakness in Green Cross Health Limited's (NZSE:GXH) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Green Cross Health's (NZSE:GXH) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.0% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Green Cross Health's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Green Cross Health

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Green Cross Health is:

19% = NZ$34m ÷ NZ$174m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every NZ$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of NZ$0.19.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Green Cross Health's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Green Cross Health's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 23%. Green Cross Health's decent returns aren't reflected in Green Cross Health'smediocre five year net income growth average of 2.2%. A few likely reasons that could be keeping earnings growth low are - the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Green Cross Health's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.0% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Green Cross Health's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Green Cross Health Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 35% (or a retention ratio of 65% over the past three years, Green Cross Health has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Green Cross Health has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Green Cross Health has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Green Cross Health visit our risks dashboard for free.

