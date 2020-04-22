Will Weakness in Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv's (EBR:INTO) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Intervest Offices & Warehouses (EBR:INTO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 20%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Intervest Offices & Warehouses is:

13% = €66m ÷ €524m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Intervest Offices & Warehouses' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Intervest Offices & Warehouses seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 10%. Probably as a result of this, Intervest Offices & Warehouses was able to see an impressive net income growth of 22% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing Intervest Offices & Warehouses' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 22% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is Intervest Offices & Warehouses Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Intervest Offices & Warehouses has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 54%. This means that it has only 46% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Regardless, this hasn't hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier.

Additionally, Intervest Offices & Warehouses has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 89% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.