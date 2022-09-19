Will Weakness in Jamieson Wellness Inc.'s (TSE:JWEL) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Jamieson Wellness' (TSE:JWEL) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.1% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Jamieson Wellness' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jamieson Wellness is:

15% = CA$54m ÷ CA$358m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Jamieson Wellness' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Jamieson Wellness seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 17%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 50% seen over the past five years by Jamieson Wellness. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Jamieson Wellness' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 53% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is JWEL worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether JWEL is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Jamieson Wellness Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Jamieson Wellness is 47%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 53%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Jamieson Wellness is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Jamieson Wellness has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 38% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Jamieson Wellness is predicted to rise to 19% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Jamieson Wellness' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Jamieson Wellness by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

