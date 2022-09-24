Should Weakness in Kimco Realty Corporation's (NYSE:KIM) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 15% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kimco Realty's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kimco Realty is:

7.0% = US$696m ÷ US$10.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Kimco Realty's Earnings Growth And 7.0% ROE

At first glance, Kimco Realty's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 6.6%, we may spare it some thought. Particularly, the exceptional 22% net income growth seen by Kimco Realty over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Kimco Realty's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is KIM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KIM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Kimco Realty Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Kimco Realty has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 72%. This means that it has only 28% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Regardless, this hasn't hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier.

Additionally, Kimco Realty has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 59%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 5.6%.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Kimco Realty certainly does have some positive factors to consider. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

