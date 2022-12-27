Will Weakness in Kretam Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:KRETAM) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Kretam Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KRETAM) has had a rough month with its share price down 5.2%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kretam Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kretam Holdings Berhad is:

21% = RM170m ÷ RM810m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.21 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Kretam Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To start with, Kretam Holdings Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Kretam Holdings Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 68% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Kretam Holdings Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Kretam Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kretam Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 54% (implying that it keeps only 46% of profits) for Kretam Holdings Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Kretam Holdings Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Kretam Holdings Berhad's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Kretam Holdings Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

