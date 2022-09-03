Will Weakness in Littelfuse, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 17% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Littelfuse's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Littelfuse is:

17% = US$349m ÷ US$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Littelfuse's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Littelfuse seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Littelfuse was able to see an impressive net income growth of 20% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then performed a comparison between Littelfuse's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 17% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for LFUS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Littelfuse Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Littelfuse has a three-year median payout ratio of 29% (where it is retaining 71% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Littelfuse is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Littelfuse has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Littelfuse's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

