Is Weakness In Logistec Corporation (TSE:LGT.B) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) has had a rough three months with its share price down 1.2%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Logistec's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Logistec is:

13% = CA$38m ÷ CA$304m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Logistec's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Logistec's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.0% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Logistec was able to see a decent growth of 12% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Logistec's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 1.9%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Logistec is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Logistec Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Logistec's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 19% (implying that it retains 81% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Besides, Logistec has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Logistec's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Logistec visit our risks dashboard for free.

