Is Weakness In Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 4.0% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad is:

11% = RM216m ÷ RM1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

When you first look at it, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 4.8% doesn't go unnoticed by us. Yet, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has posted measly growth of 2.6% over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the low earnings growth.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 6.0% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 40% (or a retention ratio of 60% over the past three years, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 50% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

