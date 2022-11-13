Will Weakness in McGrath Limited's (ASX:MEA) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at McGrath's (ASX:MEA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 13% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study McGrath's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for McGrath is:

24% = AU$12m ÷ AU$50m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.24 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

McGrath's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that McGrath has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 7.8% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, McGrath's exceptional 58% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that McGrath's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 1.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if McGrath is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is McGrath Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

McGrath's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 14%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 86% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, McGrath has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with McGrath's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for McGrath.

