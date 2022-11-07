Should Weakness in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's (ETR:MRK) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is:

13% = €3.3b ÷ €26b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.13 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien seems to have a decent ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 20% does temper our expectations. Although, we can see that MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien saw a modest net income growth of 12% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also does lend some color to the fairly high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 18% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a three-year median payout ratio of 30%, which implies that it retains the remaining 70% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 20% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 17% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has some positive attributes. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a respectable rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

