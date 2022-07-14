Is Weakness In NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 9.8%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is:

18% = CA$664m ÷ CA$3.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 15%. This certainly adds some context to NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's exceptional 36% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 17% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 77%. This means that it has only 23% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings significantly, as we saw above.

Moreover, NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here