Should Weakness in Oxford Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:OXM) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) has had a rough month with its share price down 8.8%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Oxford Industries' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Oxford Industries is:

26% = US$131m ÷ US$508m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.26.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Oxford Industries' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that Oxford Industries has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Oxford Industries' net income shrunk at a rate of 13% over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

That being said, we compared Oxford Industries' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 1.5% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Oxford Industries fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Oxford Industries Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 26% (where it is retaining 74% of its profits), Oxford Industries has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Oxford Industries has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 23%. As a result, Oxford Industries' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 23% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Oxford Industries certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

