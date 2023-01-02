Is Weakness In Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) has had a rough month with its share price down 9.0%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Principal Financial Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Principal Financial Group is:

55% = US$5.3b ÷ US$9.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.55 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Principal Financial Group's Earnings Growth And 55% ROE

First thing first, we like that Principal Financial Group has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 13% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Principal Financial Group was able to see a decent net income growth of 10.0% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Principal Financial Group's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 13% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is PFG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PFG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Principal Financial Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Principal Financial Group has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 43% (or a retention ratio of 57%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Principal Financial Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 39%. Still, forecasts suggest that Principal Financial Group's future ROE will drop to 11% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Principal Financial Group's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

