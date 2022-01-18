Is Weakness In Pushpay Holdings Limited (NZSE:PPH) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 32% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Pushpay Holdings (NZSE:PPH). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Pushpay Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pushpay Holdings is:

26% = US$37m ÷ US$143m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.26 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Pushpay Holdings' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that Pushpay Holdings has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Pushpay Holdings' considerable five year net income growth of 64% was to be expected.

We then compared Pushpay Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 14% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Pushpay Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Pushpay Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Pushpay Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Pushpay Holdings' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

