Is Weakness In Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 21%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ralph Lauren's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ralph Lauren is:

24% = US$600m ÷ US$2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.24 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Ralph Lauren's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Ralph Lauren has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 18% net income growth seen by Ralph Lauren over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ralph Lauren's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.3% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Ralph Lauren fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Ralph Lauren Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 31% (implying that the company retains 69% of its profits), it seems that Ralph Lauren is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Ralph Lauren is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 35% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Ralph Lauren's future ROE will be 27% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Ralph Lauren's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

