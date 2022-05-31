Is Weakness In Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 21%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ralph Lauren's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Ralph Lauren

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ralph Lauren is:

24% = US$600m ÷ US$2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.24 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Ralph Lauren's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Ralph Lauren has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 18% net income growth seen by Ralph Lauren over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ralph Lauren's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.3% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Ralph Lauren fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Ralph Lauren Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 31% (implying that the company retains 69% of its profits), it seems that Ralph Lauren is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Ralph Lauren is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 35% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Ralph Lauren's future ROE will be 27% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Ralph Lauren's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Tata Motors Acquires This US Auto Major's India Plant

    Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat to acquire Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Ford India Private Limited's (FIPL) vehicle manufacturing facility at Sanand city. The financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition will include land & buildings, a vehicle manufacturing plant, machinery and equipment, and the transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL Sanand's vehicle

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • How High Will Interest Rates Rise in 2022? JPMorgan Chase Just Dropped a Big Hint

    The Federal Reserve's recently released meeting minutes show it might be more aggressive with rate hikes than initially anticipated.

  • Marcos-Linked Stocks Post Windfall Gains in Election Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors who bought stocks tied to Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family ahead of the Philippines’ presidential election this month have enjoyed windfall gains as he coasted to victory.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip

    All tech stocks are seemingly dropping, making it challenging to determine what innovative companies are worth buying today. The Nasdaq Composite index is down 23% year to date, and many individual stocks are down even more. Shares of the streaming platform giant have flatlined over the past three years.

  • Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, resolving dispute

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and secured options for a further 30 of the planes at an undisclosed price, ending a contract dispute between the two firms, the budget carrier said on Monday. The deal is a boost for Boeing, anchoring long-standing customer Norwegian to the U.S. plane maker after the Oslo-based airline earlier this year said it would consider switching to rival Airbus. For Norwegian the deal marks a return to aircraft ownership after it was forced to resort to leasing deals during bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's How Much a $10,000 Investment in This Dividend REIT Could Make You

    There are few things better than passive income. One of my favorite ways to earn passive income is by investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs are some of the best dividend stocks because their structure requires them to pay 90% or more of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

  • Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Are Doing Stock Splits: What That Means for Investors

    There's buzz around the news -- but what do stock splits really mean for investors, and why are they suddenly so trendy? A stock split increases the number of a company's outstanding shares, while decreasing the value of each share at the same time. The whole apple represents the company's market value, equal to the number of outstanding shares times the share price.

  • Netflix's plan to charge people for sharing passwords is already a mess before it's even begun, report suggests

    Netflix has been trialing a new policy to charge people for sharing their account outside of their households in Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru.

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    A look at the shareholders of The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • 3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Triple Your Money or Better

    This has been a rough year to be a growth stock investor. On Wall Street, though, cool-headed analysts are still enthusiastic about some of the stocks they've been assigned to watch. Shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE), Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), and Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) have lost a lot of ground, but analysts up and down Wall Street expect them to recover in big ways.

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Bought Alibaba and Salesforce. It Sold Cisco and Microsoft.

    Generation Investment Management, co-founded and chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, has made changes in its U.S.-traded investments.

  • Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

    Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.