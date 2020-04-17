Will Weakness in Samuel Heath & Sons plc's (LON:HSM) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 14% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Samuel Heath & Sons (LON:HSM). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Samuel Heath & Sons' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Samuel Heath & Sons is:

15% = UK£720k ÷ UK£4.7m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.15.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Samuel Heath & Sons' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Samuel Heath & Sons seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 10.0% seen over the past five years by Samuel Heath & Sons.

As a next step, we compared Samuel Heath & Sons' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 11% in the same period.

AIM:HSM Past Earnings Growth April 17th 2020 More

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Samuel Heath & Sons is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Samuel Heath & Sons Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Samuel Heath & Sons has a three-year median payout ratio of 43%, which implies that it retains the remaining 57% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Samuel Heath & Sons is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.