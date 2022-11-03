Will Weakness in Samurai 2K Aerosol Limited's (Catalist:Y8E) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Samurai 2K Aerosol (Catalist:Y8E) has had a rough three months with its share price down 10.0%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Samurai 2K Aerosol's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

See our latest analysis for Samurai 2K Aerosol

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Samurai 2K Aerosol is:

14% = RM13m ÷ RM93m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Samurai 2K Aerosol's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Samurai 2K Aerosol seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. This certainly adds some context to Samurai 2K Aerosol's moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Samurai 2K Aerosol's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 3.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

Story continues

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Samurai 2K Aerosol's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Samurai 2K Aerosol Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Samurai 2K Aerosol has a three-year median payout ratio of 58% (which means it retains 42% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Besides, Samurai 2K Aerosol has been paying dividends over a period of four years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Samurai 2K Aerosol's performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Samurai 2K Aerosol's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here