Should Weakness in Shriro Holdings Limited's (ASX:SHM) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Shriro Holdings (ASX:SHM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.2%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Shriro Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Shriro Holdings is:

20% = AU$13m ÷ AU$67m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.20 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Shriro Holdings' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, Shriro Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.7% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in flat growth for Shriro Holdings in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then performed a comparison between Shriro Holdings' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 0.5% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Shriro Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Shriro Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 83% (meaning, the company retains only 17% of profits) for Shriro Holdings suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, Shriro Holdings has been paying dividends for seven years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Shriro Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Shriro Holdings and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

